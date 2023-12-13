Devin Haney Flexes New Chain To Celebrate Latest Win

Devin Haney is repping some new drip after his latest win in the ring. The undefeated boxer showed off a new iced-out chain bearing a "Devin" pendant to celebrate his win over Regis Prograis last weekend. The piece was reportedly designed by Benny the Jeweler. However, there is no word to what the piece cost.

Haney's win over Prograis was a clinical masterpiece. "I did everything that I said I was gonna do. Went in there and I handicapped him. We knew that he was gonna come in with a big left hand. We capitalized on his habit of leaning in. I hit him with big shots. I knew that I was hurting him," Haney said after the fight. Prograis landed just 36 punches in the entire fight, a conversion rate of just 10%. By comparison, Haney hit his opponent 129 times.

Who Is Devin Haney's Next Fight?

Haney is now a two-division champion, although he did recently vacate his undisputed belt last month. However, Haney now needs to capitalize on his success and start booking the biggest fights he can find. Gervonta Davis, who fights at both 135 and 140, feels like the obvious option. However, Haney is skeptical that it's a fight that could come together. "Tank don't want to fight because if he really wanted to fight, then he would be trying to build up the fight instead of trying to knock it down. If he really wanted to fight me, he would be making it that. It's a big fight and it's the best fight for boxing. But he only talked down on the fight. Like I said many times, they say everything but 'let's fight,'" Haney told ESPN.

The other superstar option if Haney remains at 140 is Ryan Garcia. "For years and years we chased a Ryan Garcia fight. No one wanted to fight Devin Haney and everyone used the excuse: 'It's not a big enough fight. No one knows who he is.' When you're too good, the only way you can entice people is to get paid to get beat. He sold out in a city that hasn't had boxing in two decades," Haney's promoter said of a potential Garcia fight.

