The R&B singer and popular industry songwriter, Tank, decided to forgo an offer to play college football, instead opting to focus on music - a decision which paid its dividends. His time spent lending backup vocals for Ginuwine led to the release of his first album, Force of Nature, from which an R&B top ten single was released, "Maybe I Deserve." After a follow-up album was released (One Man), six years passed before the release of his next album, Sex, Love & Pain. However this was not time spent idle as Tank likened to songwriting, being credited on songs for the likes of Aaliyah, Charlie Wilson, and Jamie Foxx. He since released a two more records, memorably featuring Chris Brown and T.I. on a couple of songs. In 2007, Tank joined fellow R&B artists, Tyrese and Ginuwine, to form the supergroup TGT, releasing their debut album for Atlantic, called "Three Kings." Although they're no longer signed to Atlantic, the group remains active. As does Tank himself, just recently singing the national anthem before a Floyd "Money" Mayweather fight in Las Vegas.