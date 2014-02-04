Ginuwine is one of the most successful R&B artists to do it thus far, having been certified Platinum several times over throughout the course of his career, selling more than five million records in the United States alone. As of 2014, he has seven studio albums and a compilation under his belt, having worked with Playa, R. Kelly, Timbaland, Missy Elliot, Static Major and many more since stepping foot in the game in 1993. Most recently, he formed R&B supergroup TGT with Tyrese and Tank, who released a GRAMMY-nominated album titled 3 Kings in 2013. As for solo work, the last we heard of him was a July 2012 joint called "Love To Hate". Stay tuned for updates on his career. (Oh yeah, he also acts occasionally, having appeared in Jawana Man, for example.)