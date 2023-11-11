Birdman Caught Druski “Slippin,” Flexes Seemingly Snatched Chain

Recently, Birdman took to social media to show off a serious piece of jewelry. The artist is seen holding a blinged out Coulda Been Records chain in a new Instagram Story, prompting fans to wonder how he came up with it. It's no secret that there's been some tension between him and Druski in the past, suggesting that the comedian may have been the victim of a chain-snatching.

"SURPRISE PARTY B*TCH," Birdman captioned the photo. "SLIPPIN IN STUDIO RICHG^NG." The Cash Money founder previously gave Druski some trouble for taking inspiration from him for his Coulda Been Records skits. It looks like he got so fed up that he decided to do some thieving of his own. Over the summer, Birdman confronted Druski about the pseudo-label, letting him know that he needs to stay in his own lane. Unfortunately, the heated rivalry only continues.

Birdman Shows Off His Allegedly Stolen Goods

“It’s like you trying to step on my toes," he told him. "You lil young n***as got the game f*cked up, n****. I am that n****, n***a. I’m watching this sh*t that you doin’. What the f*ck is this record label you starting? How the f*ck you doin’ this sh*t without the mothaf*ckin’...” Last month, Druski took aim at Drake, accusing the hitmaker of jacking his sound. This only compounded he and Birdman's animosity, and the record exec reminded him that he's "playin with a real gangsta." Druski went on to chat with Forbes about the beef, making it clear that he feels threatened by Birdman.

"Y'all just gotta keep watching," he explained. "I gotta peak behind my back." Druski went on to call the feud a classic case of when one's "idols turn to rivals." He didn't reveal much else, insinuating that it wasn't safe for him to do so. While their back and forth is obviously all in good fun, fans are enjoying this latest development in their faux beef. What do you think of Birdman seemingly snatching Druski's chain? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

