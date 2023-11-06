Birdman And Toni Braxton Share A Lazy Sunday Selfie Together

Toni Braxton and Birdman have been going strong for a full 7 years now. The couple first began dating in 2016 and while they've weathered some break-up rumors in the past their relationship has been largely uncontroversial. In fact, it's been so uncontroversial that fans tend to completely forget that they're even together in the first place. "I forgot they were a thing and now I’m cringing all over again," the top comment under a recent selfie of the pair shared by Braxton reads.

The picture featured the couple together enjoying some casual time together having a simple Sunday. "Sending Sunday kisses" the caption of the post reads very much implying things are still going quite well for the pair. Despite their seemingly positive relationship, fans had a variety of reactions to the post. "lol this a random a*s relationship," another top comment jokes. Others make speculations about what may have happened while the pair had been quiet recently. "called the engagement off and laid low they probably married now," one of the top comments suggests. Check out the full post and variety of reactions below.

Toni Braxton And Birdman Remind Fans They're Together

Recently, Drake celebrated his 37th birthday and his friends and collaborators from across the scope of hip-hop chimed in. Drizzy was also celebrating the massive success of his new album For All The Dogs so some elaborate gifts were in order. One of which came from Birdman, who gifted the rapper an elaborate Young Money chain for his birthday.

Last month, Birdman sparked a bit of a beef with Gillie Da Kid. While assuring everyone that he doesn't have "ill feelings" for him, he also explained how the pair fell out. That caused Gillie to clap back claiming that he's the bigger celebrity figure between the two right now. What do you think of Birdman and Toni Braxton's new Instagram selfie? Let us know in the comment section below.

