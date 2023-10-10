Gillie Da Kid Reacts To Birdman’s Clubhouse Comments: “I’m Bigger Than That Ni**a Right Now”

We can hardly keep up with all the drama unfolding in the world of hip-hop lately.

BYHayley Hynes
Gillie Da Kid Reacts To Birdman’s Clubhouse Comments: “I’m Bigger Than That Ni**a Right Now”

For some listeners, Birdman's recent Clubhouse conversation with Wack 100 and other industry executives gave an insightful look at what's happening in the industry at this time. Others, however, like Gille Da Kid, weren't so impressed with what the Cash Money Records CEO had to say about him. If you didn't tune in, Birdman spoke candidly about what transpired between him and the podcaster that led to their falling out, though he said he has no "ill feelings" toward Gillie. Despite the mostly positive message, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game host wasn't having it.

"I'm bigger than Baby. Ain't that [wild]?" the Philadelphia native said on Instagram Live earlier this week. "I'm bigger than that ni**a right now. I generate more money than that ni**a right now. I don't wanna hear this s**t. Motherf**kers counting me out and I'm f**king bigger than you," Gillie ranted, obviously in his feelings over what Birdman had to say about their past. "Shut up. Nobody give a f**k about you," he publicly declared.

Read More: Birdman On Gillie Da Kid: “You’re Not Like That”

Gillie Da Kid is as Confident as Ever Amid Birdman Beef

Later on during the same stream, Gillie couldn't help but point out that the Louisana native kept quiet on the matter for an awful long time. "Birdman waited so long to say something man, I can't even respond when you say something 25 years later," he called out his former mentor. "You only respond because you don't hear the roar of the crowd no more... I done called you a b**ch a** ni**a for 25 years. 25 years later you respond... I see the way you treated a real ni**a, rest in peace Killer Stone. You could've never treated me like that though. Talkin, 'I ain't like what.' Why it took you 25 years to say that though?" he added with a laugh.

Besides addressing his fallout with Gillie Da Kid on Clubhouse, Birdman was also asked about his relationship with Rick Ross. Though the former played a pivotal role in Rozay's initial come-up, they're allegedly no longer in contact. Read what else Birdman had to say about the situation at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Birdman & Rick Ross Have No Relationship, Former Confirms There’s No Drama Between Them

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.