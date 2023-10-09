Birdman Claims Drake Signed Bad Bunny To OVO Since “Day One”

Drake continues to be the talk of the town after his latest album For All The Dogs. The record has been hotly debated by listeners and other celebrities in social media circles. One of those is Joe Budden and that is a whole other subplot around the LP's release. Now, we have another one surrounding Drake. However, this one includes Bad Bunny and Birdman. How did this all happen? Well, let us run down the details and background for you. As for some basic information, Bad Bunny made an appearance on For All The Dogs, teaming up with Drizzy for "Gently."

On top of that collaboration, they also brought the Latin summer vibes to "MIA," which came out back in 2018. That song and this latest one are a combination of Drake's label OVO, and Bunny's, Rimas Entertainment. However, Birdman firmly believes that Bunny has been with The Boy since the beginning. The Cash Money label leader chopped it up with Wack 100 about all sorts of things, one of which being Bunny and Drake's relationship.

Birdman Insists Bad Bunny Has Been Under Drake's Label

Throughout the clip provided by No Jumper, Birdman continues to claim that the Latin rapper and singer signed with OVO at the start of his career. "Bad Bunny already signed to Drake," he says. "Y'all just don't know it." This would be a true shock if this rings true. But, as of now, he is official with Rimas, separate from Drake, and neither has came out publicly to confirm Birdman's statement.

