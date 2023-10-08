Drake, Tems & More Bring Smooth Waves To Our Latest “R&B Season” Playlist Update

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist, whose update this week is full of October's Very Own and other great artists to strike up a vibe. First up is, to no one's surprise, Drake's new album For All The Dogs, which has plenty of soulful highlights to mention. The OVO reunion on "Members Only" with PARTYNEXTDOOR, though, can't be missed, as it throws it back to their classic collabs with dry rimshots and a watery atmosphere. Of course, they also share a lot of vocal chemistry, and we'd expect no less from the Canadian duo. In addition, Drizzy came through with a gorgeous, minimal, but powerful piano ballad on the song "Bahamas Promises."

Furthermore, that's not the only OVO representation on our R&B Season playlist this week. Majid Jordan also came through with a single, "Hands Tied," that is even more subtle and spacey in comparison to the For All The Dogs cuts. This one has more of a rock-reminiscent rhythm, with steady percussion but occasional guitar strums, but one that's elevated by woozy synths and soft singing. Overall, the duo crafts another transportive record that's perfect for a sunset drive.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Next up this R&B Season is Tems, who once again stunned with her gorgeous tone and melodies on "Me & U." Don't let the chilled-out Afrobeat soundscape fool you: the track is still as danceable and wavy as any other from the superstar. Another standout release this week came courtesy of Omar Apollo, who dropped the Live For Me EP. Its title track is a laid-back alt-R&B jam that spotlights his emotive performance with sharp percussion and soft pianos. There's a similar showcase on RealestK's "It's You," whose vocals take center stage along with a great performance from BIA as the featured guest.

Meanwhile, RUSSELL! brought the old-school funk and mixed it with sultry lusting on their latest single, "JUST LIKE CANDY." Finally, Arin Ray borrows quite heavily from hip-hop production for the hard-hitting "Wait So Long." If you want to check heat like this out, listen to our R&B Season playlist above. Also, stick around on HNHH for more great music releases each week.

