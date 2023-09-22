Tems Breaks Silence On Ridiculous Future Pregnancy Rumor

Tems has been gaining a ton of traction as of late when it comes to her artistry and by extension, her music. In fact, she has been able to collaborate with some massive artists. She was sampled on the Future and Drake song "Wait For U," which is a lovely track about yearning and relationships. Moreover, she has had conversations with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, who is clearly a big fan. Her growth as an artist has been fun to watch, and fans cannot wait to see what she does next.

However, this past week, there were some bizarre rumors circulating around the artist. If you were on Twitter Wednesday, then you know that people were trying to say she was pregnant with Future's baby. Additionally, there were a select few who spun this and said it was actually Drake's child. Overall, these rumors were completely unsubstantiated and didn't really make a whole lot of sense. However, that did not stop them from spreading like wildfire. Well, Tems has finally responded, and she is just as surprised as most of you are.

Tems Speaks

Above, Tems posted a selfie on Twitter in which she simply said: "In conclusion, you people are all mad!!!" While this was not a direct response to the rumors, it is very obvious what she is referring to here. Fans were quick to respond to the tweet, and for the most part, they were all relieved to find out that these were just simple rumors. Rumors can spread very fast, and sometimes, it is good to just come out and deny them. As for Tems, it feels like she did it in the best and most humorous way possible.

If you were invested in this story, well, now, you can rest easy. However, if you truly wanted this all to be true, then this is some awful luck. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

