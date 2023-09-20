Tems & Future Pregnancy Rumors Spiral Out Of Control On Twitter

It often doesn't take much for a rumor online to catch fire, as Tems and Future are learning today. The pair teamed up for one of the biggest hit songs of last year "WAIT FOR U" which also featured Drake. It was part of a massive rise to fame for the Nigerian singer which included a number of awards and collaborations with even more major artists. Now, the pair are once again being linked as pregnancy rumors begin to swirl online.

The rumors seem to have begun with a TikTok that dropped overnight. In the video, a user claims that you can see Tems baby bump and fans absolutely ran with it from there. Twitter has since erupted with fans of both artists reacting to the potential news with gifs and short videos. "Lemme do my research alone cause ain’t no way y’all are believing that Tems is having baby with future," claims one fan not believing the rumors. "Everybody saying Tems is pregnant by Future… lawd Jesus" reacts another. Check out the video that started the rumor below.

Tems And Future Baby Rumors Take Off Online

Tems has crossed paths with quite a few big celebs in her career so far. Last month, she sat down for an interview with none other than Kendrick Lamar where both musicians shared their feelings on a variety of subjects. The pair discussed some of the fundamental musical influences of their childhood and early career and dug into what mental health effects the music industry has on its artists.

Last month, Tems made her debut performance at Lollapalooza and fans online were very impressed. She lit up the stage on a Friday afternoon during the festival and clips of her performance were a hot commodity online. Fans praised not just her major collaborations with artists like Future and Wizkid but also her own discography which she delivered in spades during the performance. What do you think of the Tems and Future pregnancy rumors? Let us know in the comment section below.

