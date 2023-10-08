Omar Apollo Drops A Heavenly EP With “Live For Me”

If you are looking to get into artists like Daniel Caesar, SZA, Kali Uchis, and others, you have to check out Omar Apollo. While he does not have the mass appeal of those aforementioned singers, he has a stunning voice. On top of that, he possesses a great ear for production. Combine both of those qualities and you have yourself a terrific do-it-all musician. Omar is finally back after a year-long bridge between his last project. That would happen to be his album, Ivory. He tapped, you guessed it, Daniel Caesar and Kali Uchis as his only two guests.

Ironically, though, Apollo was not really inspired by these artists. He drew from a wide pool including names like Prince, Alicia Keys, and Sly And The Family Stone. Omar's name has been blowing up recently, too. He opened for SZA during her SOS Tour and appeared on the latest Caesar project, NEVER ENOUGH. Based on all of the names we listed, he pulls from plenty of sounds to make him sound unique. The Indiana-born singer dabbles in genres of alternative R&B, pop, soul, bedroom pop, and more.

Listen To Live For Me From Omar Apollo

On this latest EP, Live For Me, Apollo goes into his bedroom pop and alternative R&B side. It is a tight four tracks and runs just under 16 minutes. What is even better is that all of the songs here are terrific and sound different. He utilizes a touch of autotune on some of the vocals as well. This a easy-breezy listen that will have you in your feels and floating at the same time.

Live For Me Tracklist:

Ice Slippin Live For Me Angel Pilot

