Best Survival Horror Games For Halloween: Resident Evil And More

“Resident Evil 7,” “Dead Space,” and more land on our list of the best survival horror games.

BYJake Skudder
Best Survival Horror Games For Halloween: Resident Evil And More

Survival horror games have been a rollercoaster of emotions for fans over the years. The late 1990s and early 2000s marked the golden age of the genre, with a myriad of titles that left an indelible mark on the gaming community. However, the genre faced a decline with a shift towards action-packed and multiplayer games.

But, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, survival horror has made a triumphant return in recent years, with both new and classic titles capturing the hearts of gamers once again.

Read More: Best Horror Games On Roblox: What To Play This October For Halloween

The Resurgence Of Survival Horror

The last few years have witnessed a renaissance in survival horror games. Indie developers are introducing fresh IPs, while the market is flooded with remakes and reboots of classic titles. This resurgence has brought back the spine-chilling experiences that fans yearn for, making it the perfect time to dive into the best the genre has to offer.

Read More: Best Horror Games On Nintendo Switch: What To Play This Spooky Season

Top Picks For The Ultimate Horror Experience

  1. The Evil Within (2014): Despite its divisive reception, this title deserves recognition for its attempt to revive old-school survival horror gameplay. Its gameplay is intense, drawing inspiration from classics like Resident Evil 4, and offers a unique blend of horror clichés with a fresh twist.
  2. Alien: Isolation (2014): This game is a testament to how a licensed game can exceed expectations. The Sevastopol space station is a masterpiece of design, and the unpredictable nature of the Xenomorph keeps players on their toes.
  3. Amnesia: The Dark Descent (2010): This game is a masterclass in atmospheric horror. The Castle Brenneburg setting, combined with impeccable sound design, makes for a genuinely terrifying experience.
  4. Dead Space (2008): The original Dead Space is a gem in the survival horror genre. The story of Isaac Clarke's descent into a nightmare aboard the Ishimura is both gripping and horrifying.
  5. Condemned: Criminal Origins (2005): This game offers a visceral combat experience, with a dark and twisted narrative that delves into the depths of human depravity.
  6. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017): A return to form for the franchise, this title blends the series' roots with innovative gameplay mechanics, offering a fresh yet familiar horror experience.

FAQ

  • What marked the golden age of survival horror games?
    • The late 1990s and early 2000s.
  • Why did the survival horror genre face a decline?
    • A shift towards action-packed and multiplayer games.
  • Is The Evil Within worth playing?
    • Yes, especially for fans of old-school survival horror gameplay.
  • What makes Alien: Isolation stand out?
    • Its unpredictable Xenomorph AI and the atmospheric Sevastopol space station setting.
  • Which game offers a visceral combat experience?
    • Condemned: Criminal Origins.

In conclusion, the survival horror genre has a rich history and a promising future. Whether you're a fan of classic titles or looking for something new, there's a game out there that will send shivers down your spine. So, this Halloween, dim the lights, grab your controller, and immerse yourself in the terrifying world of survival horror.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Jake Skudder
Jake is the SEO Content Lead for HotNewHipHop. He has more than ten years of experience covering mixed martial arts, pro wrestling, gaming and music across a number of publications, starting at SEScoops in 2012 under the name Jake Jeremy. His work has also been featured on GiveMeSport, Sportskeeda, Pro Sports Extra, Wrestling Headlines, NoobFeed, Wrestlingnewsco and Keen Gamer, again under the name Jake Jeremy. Previously, he worked as the Editor in Chief of 24Wrestling, building the site’s profile with a view to selling the domain, which was accomplished in 2019. As well as his work for HNHH, Jake is also the Editor in Chief for Fight Fans, a combat sports and pro wrestling site that was launched in January 2021 and broke into the millions of pageviews within the first two years. Jake also previously worked for the biggest independent wrestling company in the UK, PROGRESS Wrestling, as PR Head and Head of Media across the company's social channels. Jake's favourite Hip Hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy, The Beastie Boys and Body Count.