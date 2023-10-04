Best Horror Games On Nintendo Switch: What To Play This Spooky Season

The Nintendo Switch has become a hub for a variety of game genres, and horror enthusiasts are not left out. If you're looking to get your adrenaline pumping and experience some spine-chilling moments, the Switch has got you covered. Here's a list of the best horror games to play on the Nintendo Switch this spooky season.

Read More: Best Horror Games On Xbox Series X|S: What To Play This Spooky Season

Amnesia: Collection

Comprising three distinct experiences, the Amnesia Collection offers players a mix of scares and storytelling. From the iconic The Dark Descent to the narrative-driven A Machine For Pigs, there's something for every horror fan.

Darkwood

A unique horror game on the Switch, Darkwood challenges players to survive in a sinister forest. Its slow-paced gameplay and branching storyline make it a standout title.

Read More: 10 Video Games To Play While High

Dark Souls: Remastered

While not strictly a horror game, Dark Souls offers plenty of scares. Its challenging gameplay, combined with a dark and oppressive atmosphere, ensures players are always on edge.

Death Mark

An exploratory adventure game, Death Mark is filled with tension and suspense. Players must solve mysteries and avoid deadly spirits in this gripping title.

Detention

Set against a backdrop of political turmoil, Detention is a horror classic that delves into themes of fear and oppression. Its chilling atmosphere and gripping narrative make it a must-play on the Nintendo Switch.

Read More: 7 Horrorcore Rappers Who Will Spice Up Halloween Playlists

Inside

From the creators of Limbo, Inside offers a similar side-scrolling experience but with a more detailed narrative. Its dark tone and vulnerable protagonist make it a memorable play.

Observer

Set in a dystopian future reminiscent of Blade Runner, Observer delivers a unique horror experience. While it has its technical limitations, especially in docked mode, the game's rich world-building and unpredictable scares make it worth the play.

Read More: Heidi Klum’s 7 Wildest Halloween Costumes

Layers Of Fear: Legacy

Dive into the mind of a mad painter in this psychological horror game. Layers of Fear: Legacy is filled with unpredictable scares, ensuring players are always on their toes.

Limbo

A platform-puzzler that tells a haunting story without words, Limbo is both challenging and eerie. Its monochromatic visuals and intricate puzzles make it a standout title.

Little Nightmares II

A sequel that surpasses its predecessor, Little Nightmares II offers an engaging experience from start to finish. With its captivating level design, stunning graphics, and immersive gameplay, it's a must-play for those seeking a blend of horror and platforming.

Outlast: Bundle Of Terror

Indie developers showcase their prowess in the horror genre with Outlast. Playing as journalist Miles Upshur, you'll explore an asylum that holds dark secrets. If you enjoy this, consider diving into its sequel, Outlast 2, for more heart-pounding moments.

Resident Evil Revelations Collection

No horror game list is complete without a mention of Resident Evil. The Revelations Collection brings together the original Revelations and its sequel, Revelations 2. Both games offer classic over-the-shoulder scares, with the latter being ideal for co-op play.

Resident Evil Origins Collection

Revisit the origins of the survival horror genre with this collection. Both Resident Evil and its prequel, Resident Evil 0, are included, offering players a chance to experience the series' roots.

FAQs:

Which game is the scariest on the list? Fear is subjective, but games like Outlast and Amnesia are known for their intense scares.

Are all these games available on the Nintendo eShop? Yes, all the games listed are available for purchase on the Nintendo eShop.

Can I play any of these games in co-op mode? Resident Evil Revelations 2 offers co-op gameplay, allowing you to team up with a friend.

Which game is recommended for beginners to the horror genre? Limbo and Inside are platformers with horror elements, making them suitable for those new to the genre.



Remember, the best way to enjoy these games is in a dark room with headphones on. Happy gaming and stay spooky!