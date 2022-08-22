horror
- Movies7 John Carpenter Horror Movies That Aren't "Halloween"The Master of Horror has many cult classics besides “Halloween.”By Demi Phillips
- GamingBest Horror Metroidvania Games: Carrion And MoreExplore the spine-chilling world of horror Metroidvania games, from Carrion to Ender Lilies, and dive into nightmarish adventures.By Jake Skudder
- GamingFree PlayStation Plus Games To Play This Halloween (October 2023)Explore the top horror games on PlayStation Plus this Halloween 2023. Dive into spine-chilling adventures and get ready for scares!By Jake Skudder
- GamingBest Psychological Horror Games For Halloween: Silent Hill, Visage And MoreExplore the best psychological horror games for a spine-chilling Halloween experience. By Jake Skudder
- MusicThe Best Hip-Hop Cameos In The “Scary Movie” FranchiseThe comedy-horror film series allowed several notable rappers to show off their comedic chops. By Demi Phillips
- GamingBest Jump Scare Horror Games For Halloween: Until Dawn And MoreFrom "Until Dawn" to "Resident Evil 2," we've compiled a stellar list of jump scare horror games for Halloween. Which one is your favorite? By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureAll 12 Movies From The "Friday The 13th" Franchise, RankedThe frightening franchise is forever entrenched in horror cinema’s legacy.By Demi Phillips
- MusicHow Three 6 Mafia & Memphis Embraced Horror MoviesMemphis's rap scene played a huge role in the rise of horrorcore. By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureAll 10 Movies From "Saw" Franchise, RankedIt’s been 20 years of the gruesome mastermind Jigsaw, and moviegoers still can’t get enough. By Demi Phillips
- GamingBest Action Horror Games For Halloween: Bioshock, Doom And MoreDive into the best action horror games this Halloween! Explore chilling worlds in Bioshock, Doom, and more for a spine-tingling experience.By Jake Skudder
- MoviesBest Halloween Movies: What To Watch In October 2023From family friendly classics like "Casper" to modern day spooks like "Scream VI," let's dive into a few Halloween classics.By Jake Skudder
- MoviesHalloween Movies In Order: How To Binge-Watch The ClassicsDiscover the order to binge-watch the Halloween movie series, from classics to recent hits. Dive into the chilling world of Michael Myers.By Jake Skudder
- MoviesHalloween Movies Netflix: What To Watch (October 2023)From spine-chilling horrors to family-friendly picks, dive into the spooky season!By Jake Skudder
- GamingBest Horror Games On Nintendo Switch: What To Play This Spooky SeasonGet ready to get spooked this Halloween season with our picks for the best horror games on the Nintendo Switch.By Jake Skudder
- Music7 Horrorcore Rappers Who Will Spice Up Halloween PlaylistsSpook out the neighbors with these terrifying lyricists.By Demi Phillips
- GamingBest Horror Games On Xbox Series X|S: What To Play This Spooky SeasonReady to get scared? Explore the top horror games on Xbox Series X|S this spooky season.By Jake Skudder
- Movies50 Cent Shares Bloody First Trailer To New Horror Movie 'Skill House'50 Cent shared the very first teaser for his gory, new slasher flick "Skill House."By hnhh