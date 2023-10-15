The Best Hip-Hop Cameos In The “Scary Movie” Franchise

The Scary Movie franchise is often a favorite rewatch option, especially during the Halloween season. The hilarious mix of slapstick comedy and unusual horror sequences made the film series a financial success. Another great selling point of the franchise is all the celebrity cameos that are packed in the movies. Rappers particularly shine in their cameos, providing an excellent opportunity to show off their comedic chops. From Snoop Dogg and Mac Miller to a hilarious turn from Queen Latifah, there are several notable Hip Hop cameos in the Scary Movie series. It’s unarguably a great way to add humor to your Halloween movie checklist.

7. Ja Rule (Scary Movie 3)

Ja Rule has an impressive resume when it comes to movie cameos but his 2003 appearance in Scary Movie 3 as Agent Thompson is undoubtedly his best. The character was a government operative tasked with investigating the bizarre and supernatural events in the film. Ja Rule’s appearance was a pleasant surprise to fans, and his delivery added an extra layer of humor to the already absurd storyline.

6. Fabolous (Scary Movie 4)

Fabolous is more than just his slick rhymes and swagger. In Scary Movie 4, he made a cameo appearance as Gunman, a smooth-talking and charming character. Here, he showcased his natural charisma and impressive comedic timing. Moreover, Fabolous’ presence added a touch of Hip Hop glamor to the film.

5. Master P, Raekwon, Macy Gray, U-God, Method Man & Redman (Scary Movie 3)

Popularly known as Master P, Percy Robert Miller Sr. is another prominent name that showed up in Scary Movie 3. The Hip Hop mogul made a cameo as a fictionalized version of himself and was introduced in a hilarious scene that depicts a shootout. However, he wasn’t alone and was joined by some other major names.

Method Man and Redman, one of Hip Hop’s most comedic pairs, also appeared in the hilarious scene. Their chemistry as a duo was on full display in 2001’s How High, and two years later, they showed up on Scary Movie 3 for some more comedic moments. Rounding out the list of rappers in the fictionalized shootout were Wu-Tang Clan’s U-God and Raekwon, with R&B and soul singer, Macy Gray joining the crew.

4. Lil Jon

Lil Jon, born Jonathan H. Smith, brought his signature, larger-than-life energy to Scary Movie 4. Lil Jon played a gloating driver, who mocks Anna Farris’ and Regina Hall’s characters after they experience some car trouble. His trademark swag and energetic presence gave a refreshing dose of humor to the brief scene.

3. Fat Joe

Fat Joe also made a hilarious cameo appearance in Scary Movie 3. In the film, he plays the reigning rap battle champion in a club. Additionally, he exhibited a mysterious and intimidating character who delivers a series of hard disses at his opponent. His unexpected appearance evidently made him stand out in the film.

2. Queen Latifah

Rounding out the hilarious Hip Hop cameos in Scary Movie 3 is Queen Latifah. Despite a brief appearance, her presence in the film was memorable. She played the role of Aunt ShaNeequa, a sassy and no-nonsense character. Queen Latifah’s comedic prowess and personality evidently made her character one that fans still remember fondly.

1. Snoop Dogg & Mac Miller (Scary Movie 5)

Snoop Dogg and the horror genre are two peas in a pod. In 2013, he made an unforgettable appearance in Scary Movie 5. He took on the role of Ja Marcus, the cool wise-cracking friend of the main character Dan. Snoop’s character was not only funny but also delivered some of the most iconic lines in the movie. His cameo was also a perfect fit for the franchise’s brand and humor.

Joining him in the movie was Mac Miller, who Snoop recalled had “saved the day” by showing up on set. While his role was initially meant for Mike Epps, Snoop made a last-minute call, and together, they made the most memorable Scary Movie cameo of all time. Miller took on the role of D’Andre, a dopehead that is friends with Ja Marcus.

