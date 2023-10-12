All 13 Movies From “Halloween” Franchise, Ranked

The Halloween series is one of the most celebrated and criticized franchises in horror movie history. Like most horror collections, it’s filled with sequels, reboots, alternate timelines, and everything in between. The franchise follows serial killer Michael Myers as he hunts his sister Laurie Strode across the town of Haddonfield, Illinois. Played by Jamie Lee Curtis, Laurie has been called the best “final girl” by horror movie enthusiasts.

There are 13 movies in the Halloween franchise, and viewers have strong opinions about them. The first film was released in 1978, and the most recent entry arrived in 2022. With the series lasting so long, viewers have jumped in at multiple points of the story but are often told to return to the original film. We’ve ranked all 13 movies in the franchise to help you decide which is the best - or worst.

13. Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)

This entry in the Halloween franchise is unique because it doesn’t have Michael Myers or any characters from his storyline in it. Originally, the Halloween films were going to be an anthology series but after poor reception of this entry, they returned to Michael Myers and the residents of Haddonfield. In this movie, an evil corporation is enslaving and killing children through Halloween masks. They encourage the children to wear the masks while they watch the commercial for the company who made them, Silver Shamrock. When they watch the commercial, the chip in the mask activates and kills the wearer and releases bugs and snakes. Witchcraft and spells come into play during this process since the microchips contain a piece of Stonehenge. This one was truly unique if not anything else.

12. Halloween Ends (2022)

This is the most recent entry in the Halloween franchise and, based on its ending, the true final Halloween movie. It’s the third entry in a trilogy that began in 2018. Because of this, many viewers had their expectations high and unfortunately, many of them were let down. The movie focuses on a character named Corey who is inspired by Michael. Corey ends up falling in love with Laurie Strode’s granddaughter, Allyson. Corey’s actions cause their worlds to all cross. The movie ends with Michael and Laurie facing off once again, but this time Laurie wins after cutting Michael’s throat and wrists. Then, she puts his body into a garbage shredder. Viewers praised this definitive conclusion but did not like how the story focused on Corey.

11. Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Like many movies in the early 2000s, this entry in the Halloween franchise takes advantage of the popularity of the internet and reality TV. The cast includes some very recognizable faces like Busta Rhymes and Tyra Banks. The movie focuses on characters staying in the Myers family house all night for an internet show. While there, they try to find clues that will tell them why Michael became what he is. Of course, this goes horribly wrong for everyone involved. Multiple shots of the movie come from the perspective of the hidden cameras in the house. Viewers have heavily criticized the tone of this film, which had multiple unintentionally comedic moments.

10. Rob Zombie’s Halloween (2007)

Rob Zombie’s entries in the Halloween franchise changed many aspects of the story, and viewers are split on their reception of them. Some appreciated how much backstory Michael’s character received, while others hated how much gore was in the movie. This movie spends a lot of time showcasing Michael as a child and gives him "reasons" for his actions. These validations include verbal and physical abuse from multiple people in his life. The rest of the film follows many aspects of the original 1978 film. However, in this entry, Michael tries to show Laurie they are brother and sister by showing her a picture of them together. Director Rob Zombie was told by Halloween franchise creator John Carpenter to “make the movie his own,” and he certainly did.

9. Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)

This sequel also comes from Rob Zombie and is the follow-up to the other movie he directed in the Halloween franchise. It keeps in line with its predecessor by sticking with the heavy gore while also giving more depth to other characters and how Michael’s actions affected them. Viewers favored the latter over the former. The effects of Michael’s actions are seen through Laurie’s perspective as she suffers from multiple mental health issues. These include hallucinations of all sorts, like the ones of Micheal as a child and their mother. In the movie’s final scene, Michael can see their mother too. Meanwhile, Dr. Loomis has written a book about his perspective on the events of the first movie. Michael has become a recluse of sorts but is still searching for Laurie. This entry has two very different endings and viewers are split on which one they like more.

8. Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Reshoots and production issues plagued this entry in the Halloween franchise. making it one of the least favored movies in the series. The theatrical and Producer’s Cuts of the movies are completely different in multiple ways. Actress Danielle Harris, who played Jamie Lloyd - Michael’s niece - did not return to reprise her role and was recast, much to fan’s disappointment. They center this movie around the character Tommy Doyle, played by Paul Rudd, whom Laurie Strode babysat in the original movie. Tommy has grown up obsessed with finding more information about the killing spree he survived which leads him to learn about the Cult of Thorn. They reveal more information about the Cult as the movie progresses. Jamie Lloyd has a child, and this becomes Michael’s next target. The Strode family members naturally try to stop him.

7. Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (1989)

This is the lowest-grossing movie in the Halloween franchise and the last one released in the '80s. The previous entry seemed like a fitting ending for many viewers, with Michael supposedly dead and his evil tendencies being passed on to his niece. In this movie, they explore how the evil transferred through a group called the Cult of Thorn. Michael and Jamie share a telepathic connection and see things from each other perspectives as the movie progresses. Dr. Loomis begins to understand the connection and is even more determined to stop Michael. Viewers praised actress Daniel Harris’ portrayal of Jamie and the scene where Michael takes his mask off after she calls him “uncle” has been regarded as one of the most emotional moments in the entire franchise.

6. Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (1988)

After the poor reception of the third entry in the Halloween franchise, Michael’s character returned for the fourth entry. This movie also includes the character Dr. Loomis, played by the original actor in the role, Donald Pleasance. Dr. Loomis tries to warn people about Michael, but they don’t heed his words until it is too late. Michael comes out of a coma after being burned in the explosion from Halloween II (1981). He goes after his niece Jamie Lloyd - the daughter of his now-deceased sister Laurie Strode. Jamie Lloyd has nightmares about Michael and, upon touching him, has his evil “transferred” to her. This moment began the lore of the curse placed on Micheal, which is explored more in the 5th and 6th movies.

5. Halloween Kills (2021)

This is a sequel to the Halloween franchise that’s connected to the 2018 film Halloween. It is the second entry in a trilogy of movies directed by David Gordon Green. This time around, the citizens of Haddonfield are the film's focus. Laurie Strode spends most of the movie in the hospital. Tommy Doyle - whom Laurie babysat on the fateful night 40 years ago - is the leader of the citizens fighting back against Michael. The town is seemingly successful at taking him down by the film’s final moments, but viewers knew it was the second entry in a trilogy. Viewers were also mixed on the movie’s plot decisions. Some praised how multiple citizens received development and focus with their connections to Michael, while others criticized the film for this same reason.

4. Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

This is another entry in the Halloween franchise with a new timeline. This movie takes place 20 years after the events of Halloween II (1981) and ignores the Jamie Lloyd character and the Cult of Thorn plotline. Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode and, after faking her death, has moved away from Haddonfield to California. The events of the past cause her to have nightmares, and these nightmares come true once Michael eventually finds her there. Viewers embraced this entry since Curtis returned to her iconic role and killed Michael definitively in the movie’s final moments by decapitating him. Unfortunately, this ending was retconned in the sequel in Halloween: Resurrection, much to fans’ frustration and confusion.

3. Halloween (2018)

This entry in the Halloween franchise had casual fans groaning and longtime fans cheering. It is the first entry in the trilogy from director David Gordon Green. This movie takes place exactly 40 years after the original 1978 film and ignores all the other sequels. For some viewers, this means it takes place on the original timeline, and for others, it means it takes place on a timeline of its own. In this movie, Laurie Strode has PTSD and has been preparing for Michael’s eventual return for 40 years. She rigged her home with traps and has multiple weapons at her disposal that she has been practicing with. She also has a strained relationship with the rest of her family members, including her daughter. Laurie’s paranoia is valid as Michael returns to Haddonfield.

2. John Carpenter's Halloween II (1981)

This is the first of multiple sequels in the Halloween franchise. Franchise creator John Carpenter directed it and its predecessor. Viewers of various generations have praised the atmospheric horror tone of this one. It takes place the same night as its predecessor, beginning literally seconds after the previous one ended. Laurie Strode ends up in a hospital after her encounter with Michael, and he finds his way there. Dr. Loomis is right on his trail the entire time. Laurie fights back against Michael even though, like the previous movie, their confrontation is not until the movie’s final moments. Viewers praised this one for how it gave Michael a true death. Laurie shot him in the head, and he was set on fire via an explosion set off by Dr. Loomis.

1. John Carpenter's Halloween (1978)

Viewers often regard this entry in the Halloween franchise as the best. The film's small budget and simple premise helped it be legitimately scary the year they released it. Viewers praise this one for how mysterious it makes Michael’s character and how well it establishes Dr. Loomis’ and Laurie Strode’s connection to him. Michael kills his sister Judith in the film’s first scene as a child, escapes the sanatorium 15 years later, and returns to Haddonfield to find Laurie Strode. The film features several unsettling shots of Michael watching Laurie until he finally gets face-to-face with her in the film’s climax. Michael’s breathing is integral in this movie as viewers hear it at several moments throughout the film, most notably in its final moments to show he survived being shot six times.

