Scary Movie
- MusicThe Best Hip-Hop Cameos In The “Scary Movie” FranchiseThe comedy-horror film series allowed several notable rappers to show off their comedic chops. By Demi Phillips
- Pop Culture"The Strays" On Netflix Has Viewers "Scarred For Life" After Watching British Horror FilmThe new movie follows an interracial marriage's unravelling as two mysterious strangers appear in their quiet suburban town.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Gets Flowers From Beyoncé, Shows Off Acting Skills On IGMegan Thee Stallion received a floral arrangement from Beyoncé to celebrate her first No. 1 single, and later she tested her acting skills on Instagram.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Us" Halloween Costumes Make Jordan Peele Feel Uncomfortable: "Don’t Go Into That Mindset"Stop sending Jordan Peele your Halloween costumes. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentTop 10 Halloween Movies To Make You Laugh & ScreamCelebrate All Hallows' Eve relatively scare free.By Michael Kaminsky
- Entertainment"Suspiria" Remake Trailer Evokes Pure TerrorThe original "Suspiria" is consider one of the best horror films ever. By Karlton Jahmal
- ListsThe Best Stoner Comedies On Netflix Right NowGet on your level and watch these hilarious comedies. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesHere's What's Coming & Leaving Netflix In December 2017A lot is coming to Netflix next month, get ready. By Chantilly Post