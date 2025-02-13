Marlon Wayans Says Beef With Soulja Boy Is Inspiring New "Scary Movie" Role

Marlon Wayans finds himself in a war of words with Soulja Boy, but as a seasoned comedian, he’s turning the exchange into a masterclass in comedy at the rapper’s expense. TMZ caught up with Wayans in West Hollywood, where he delivered an impromptu roast aimed squarely at Soulja Boy. The back-and-forth began last month when Wayans poked fun at Soulja for performing at Donald Trump’s Crypto Ball. Soulja, who recently dropped a new album, finally fired back this week. Wayans, unfazed, dismissed the feud as nowhere near the magnitude of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s battle. He also made it clear he has no interest in bullying a rapper he called a “two-hit wonder” who “doesn’t have a chest on his body.”

Wayans and his brothers have reclaimed the Scary Movie franchise, the parody series they originally created. He joked that Soulja Boy has now inspired a new character—a “Creth-Head,” a mix between a crackhead and a meth head. But fans shouldn’t expect to see that in Scary Movie 6. According to Wayans, he’s saving that one for when the franchise completely tanks.

Marlon Wayans & Soulja Boy Beef

If history is any indication, Soulja Boy could be in for a cinematic roasting. The Wayans family has made a career out of turning pop culture figures into exaggerated on-screen caricatures, and Soulja might be next in line. Wayans’ comedic riff didn’t stop there. He joked that Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance paid tribute to Crips, Bloods, and nurses. He also praised Serena Williams’ Crip-walking cameo but insisted there’s still room in hip-hop for Drake.