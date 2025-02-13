Marlon Wayans Says Beef With Soulja Boy Is Inspiring New "Scary Movie" Role

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 336 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
1/25/16 5:10:11 PM -- New York, NY -- Marlon Wayans, best known for his parodies 'Scary Movie' and 'Haunted House,' has a new spoof of 'Fifty Shades of Grey' hitting theaters. We talk to him about the film, what makes a successful parody, and other movies he think would be ripe for spoofing. -- Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: RD 134297 Marlon Wayans / 01/2 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Marlon Wayans vs. Soulja Boy has become must-see TV.

Marlon Wayans finds himself in a war of words with Soulja Boy, but as a seasoned comedian, he’s turning the exchange into a masterclass in comedy at the rapper’s expense. TMZ caught up with Wayans in West Hollywood, where he delivered an impromptu roast aimed squarely at Soulja Boy. The back-and-forth began last month when Wayans poked fun at Soulja for performing at Donald Trump’s Crypto Ball. Soulja, who recently dropped a new album, finally fired back this week. Wayans, unfazed, dismissed the feud as nowhere near the magnitude of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s battle. He also made it clear he has no interest in bullying a rapper he called a “two-hit wonder” who “doesn’t have a chest on his body.”

Wayans and his brothers have reclaimed the Scary Movie franchise, the parody series they originally created. He joked that Soulja Boy has now inspired a new character—a “Creth-Head,” a mix between a crackhead and a meth head. But fans shouldn’t expect to see that in Scary Movie 6. According to Wayans, he’s saving that one for when the franchise completely tanks.

More: Soulja Boy & Marlon Wayans Trade Even More Insults As Their Feud Intensifies

Marlon Wayans & Soulja Boy Beef

If history is any indication, Soulja Boy could be in for a cinematic roasting. The Wayans family has made a career out of turning pop culture figures into exaggerated on-screen caricatures, and Soulja might be next in line. Wayans’ comedic riff didn’t stop there. He joked that Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance paid tribute to Crips, Bloods, and nurses. He also praised Serena Williams’ Crip-walking cameo but insisted there’s still room in hip-hop for Drake.

When the conversation turned to Kanye West’s latest antisemitic controversy, Wayans dialed back the humor. He apologized to Jewish communities and, like many, expressed disappointment in The College Dropout rapper’s downward spiral. With his Wild Child tour on the horizon, this moment might just be a preview of what’s to come. Scary Movie 6 has not shared an official release date yet.

More: Marlon Wayans Claps Back At Soulja Boy After His Random Twitter Attack

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers Politics Marlon Wayans Disses Soulja Boy As He Reacts To Donald Trump Inauguration Event Controversy 3.1K
BET Awards 2023 - Show Music Soulja Boy Targets Blueface And Marlon Wayans In Vicious Twitter Rant 1.7K
marlon wayans Pop Culture Marlon Wayans Claps Back At Soulja Boy After His Random Twitter Attack 1338
Jason Kempin/Getty Images Antics Ja Rule Weighs In On Popeyes & Chick-Fil-A's Eternal Chicken Debate 3.9K