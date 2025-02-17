Marlon Wayans Viciously Targets Soulja Boy On Country Diss Track

Marlon Wayans fired back at Soulja Boy by sharing a country diss track on Instagram, earlier this week. "What you say ‘Bout my mama?!" Wayans captioned the post, referencing the rapper's disrespectful comments about his late mother. Created with artificial intelligence, the song begins by accusing Soulja of allegedly being on drugs. "He'll suck on on caulk just for that rock / He look like Flavor Flav without the clock / He's the c**n that jumped over the moon," the lyrics read.

He goes on to accuse Soulja of selling his soul for bitcoin and being a one-hit-wonder with nothing left. Fans in the comments section have been loving the bit. "How he trying to go toe to toe with a legendary comedian? Finish him," one user wrote. Another added: "This why u can’t beef wit comedians you’ll never win." Check out the full diss track on Instagram below.

Why Are Marlon Wayans & Soulja Boy Beefing?

Marlon Wayans and Soulja Boy have been beefing on social media for weeks at this point. The drama began when Wayans criticized Soulja for performing at The Crypto Ball held in honor of Donald Trump. “I mean Soulja, he been canceled,” Wayans said during an appearance on 101.1 The Wiz, as caught by AllHipHop. “Soulja Boy better go and get that check.” Afterward, Soulja started firing back on social media. He eventually targeted Wayans' late mother on X (formerly Twitter). “I’ll p*ss on yo mama grave,” he wrote. “I’ll dig ur mom up and kill that b*tch again.” Wayans also joked that Soulja's antics inspired a new drug addict character in a future Scary Movie film.