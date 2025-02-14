Soulja Boy Escalates Marlon Wayans Beef By Threatening To Desecrate His Mother's Grave

Soulja Boy sparked outrage after an unhinged social media meltdown Wednesday morning (February 12), where he threatened fans, attacked Marlon Wayans’ family, and issued violent threats. The rapper’s erratic behavior has left many questioning his state of mind. The feud with Wayans escalated after the comedian mocked Soulja Boy’s performance at The Crypto Ball, an event held in honor of Donald Trump. What began as a war of words spiraled into a disturbing display of hostility. After days of back-and-forth insults and even releasing a diss track aimed at Wayans, Soulja Boy took his rage to another level.

He unleashed a series of offensive tweets, hurling slurs at Wayans’ transgender child and threatening anyone who defended the comedian. His posts became increasingly aggressive, with death threats and calls for violence. Most shocking were his vile remarks about Wayans’ late mother. In a disturbing post, he tagged Wayans, writing, “I’ll p### on yo mama grave. I’ll dig ur mom up and kill that b#### again.” The comments ignited immediate backlash, with social media users expressing outrage at the rapper’s lack of restraint.

Soulja Boy & Marlon Wayans Beef

Rather than back down, Soulja Boy doubled down on the hostility. He turned on his own fans, threatening to shoot followers who criticized him. In one tweet, he told a user to “drop that [location]” before adding, “Stop being scary for we come and shoot that house up.” In another, he wrote, “I’ll shoot u in yo face.”