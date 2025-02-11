Soulja Boy Targets Blueface And Marlon Wayans In Vicious Twitter Rant

Soulja Boy beefed with Ice-T back in 2008 and has been at it ever since. The rapper has put a focus on feuding with other celebrities in the last decade, especially. It's telling that he only makes headlines for the things he says on social media these days. Monday was a prime example. Soulja Boy got on Twitter and decided to pick fights with fellow rapper Blueface and comedian/actor Marlon Wayans. Soulja went absurdly hard on both targets, mere days after doing the same to one Drizzy Drake.

Marlon Wayans was the first target. Soulja Boy absolutely bombed on the actor for "selling his soul." He said plenty of other withering things as well. "Marlon Wayans you a b*tch and u not funny shut up n**ga," he wrote. "Keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up d*cks." It may seem random for Soulja to target a Wayans brother, but there actually is some context. Wayans was one of many celebrities who piled on to Soulja Boy when the rapper agreed to perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration Event. Marlon Wayans insulted the rapper's intelligence and his relevance.

Why Are Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans Beefing?

"I mean Soulja, he been canceled, nobody canceled Soulja Boy," the actor told 101.1 The Wiz. "So, Soulja Boy better go and get that check…He don't care." Wayans also suggested Soulja was unaware of the fact that he accepted an invitation to an event for Donald Trump. "You know," he said. "That's why you've got to check the fine print." Soulja Boy then turned his rage toward Blueface, a rapper he's been targeting for years. He mocked the "Thotiana" rapper for his various legal issues, and the fact he's locked up. Soulja also went at Blueface for allegedly being assaulted while in jail.

Those who have been keeping tabs on the Soulja and Blueface saga might be surprised by this tweet. The former claimed that he was moving past the Blueface feud as far back as January 2024. "I'm going to squash this whole thing, man. I'm over this s**t," he said on Instagram Live. "Ain't nothing good going to come from beefing with death or jail." It seems like the "Crank That" rapper changed his mind.