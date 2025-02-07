Bhad Bhabie Claims Her Mother Is Racist Amidst Soulja Boy Feud

BY Elias Andrews

JMBLYA Dallas 2019
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Rapper Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie performs onstage during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 03, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)
Another twist in this messy saga.

Bhad Bhabie made her name on gossip and messiness. Her latest round of messiness might just be her most shocking yet. The rapper has been beefing with influencer Alabama Barker, as well as rappers Tyga and Soulja Boy. Soulja Boy took it especially personal, leading to social media threats being exchanged between Bhad Bhabie, Soulja, and Bhabie's mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli. But now things have changed, and the rapper has turned against her own mother.

Bhad Bhabie took to Instagram on Thursday to make some heinous allegations about Barbara Bregoli. She claimed her mother is a racist who made insensitive comments about her friends when she was a teenager. "My mom calls Black people monkeys," Bhabie wrote on Instagram. Things took a darker turn when the rapper claimed to have struck her mother for some of the racial comments she allegedly made. "I smacked the sh*t outta her for calling my deceased friend a monkey," she added. "I all [sic] wanna see the video?." True to her word, Bhad Bhabie shared a video in which she struck Barbara Bregoli. She also accused her mother of physical and verbally abusing her over the years.

Why Are Bhad Bhabie And Soulja Boy Beefing?

Bhabie's decision to tear her mother down is a shock to many. Especially since Bregoli recently made headlines for defending her daughter. Soulja Boy mocked Bhad Bhabie's domestic abuse drama after being mentioned in her diss track against Barker. The rapper then threatened to sue her for defamation. "Defamation of character," Soulja said. "I need $10 million cash." Barbara Bregoli wasted no time getting in the social media ring and firing back at the "Crank That" star.

She made it clear she wasn't scared of Soulja Boy and his tough persona. "One thing you not is no f*cking gangsta so sit your f*cking a*s down," she wrote on Instagram. Bregoli also made reference to Soulja's domestic abuse squabbles, and implied he spent time with Bhad Bhabie when she was just a teenager. "Looks like you like to beat women too," she alleged. "How you use [sic] to call her asking to come hang out with you." Soulja has not responded.

