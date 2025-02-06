Bhad Bhabie’s Mother & Le Vaughn Trade Serious Allegations Amid Fiery Online Feud

LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Earlier this week, Bhad Bhabie announced that she's done with Le Vaughn for good.

There's been no shortage of drama in the world of Bhad Bhabie as of late, and it looks like this week is no exception. Recently, the father of the internet personality's child Le Vaughn began going back and forth with her mother, Barbara Bregoli. The fiery feud has gotten ugly, to say the least, which each party hurling serious accusations at one another.

"Barbara stop mentioning me you mad your daughter don't f*ck w you and she made commends w her father an you no longer have access to her money," one of Le Vaughn's latest Instagram Stories reads in part. "You allowed her to get molested at ten by your boyfriend several times," he also alleged, "Her friends aren't the reason she hate you, you are." Barbara fired back in a series of her own posts, accusing him of living off of Bhad Bhabie's money and more.

Who Is Bhad Bhabie's Ex-Boyfriend?

"This BOY is a [clown emoji]. He wants Dani to fire everyone and only hire his people so they can rob her more than he has in the past two years," she alleged. "He told me his baby momma was a p********e when she was calling the cops on him now he is all laid up wither her in my DAUGHTER's house." For now, it remains unclear exactly what prompted the heated exchange. Earlier this week, however, Bhad Bhabie did announce that she was breaking up with Le Vaughn for good. "Like dead a** yall will never see me with that man ever again," she confirmed.

She didn't provide her followers with many more details than that. The split doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise, however. Le Vaughn and Bhad Bhabie first got together in 2020. While he opts to keep most of his life private, they've since gone through some intense relationship issues publicly. Previously, she's accused him of domestic violence, even sharing security footage of him allegedly assaulting her during an argument.

