Bhad Bhabie Admits She Has A Black Eye But Claims Le Vaughn Isn't Responsible

Bhad Bhabie says she did it to herself.

Bhad Bhabie says she recently suffered a black eye and showed off the injury in a new video on social media. She was quick to clarify, however, that the father of her child, Le Vaughn, isn't responsible. Fans were quick to assume so, as Bhabie has previously accused him of physical abuse. "I am by myself. LV didn't do it this time," Bhabie began in the video while checking out at a convenience store. "I did this myself. I don't know how I did it. My baby love me. He love me more than he love himself. I'm his whole world. He always tells me I'm his whole world."

When The Jasmine Brand shared the clip on Instagram, fans were highly critical of the relationship in the comments section. "OK, so he did it the last time you did this time and who’s gonna do it the next time???? SMH SAD," one user wrote. Another wrote: "We don’t care. Respectfully. If he didn’t do it this time he will do it again eventually sooooooo."

Bhad Bhabie Attends Premiere Of "47 Meters Down: Uncaged"

Bhad Bhabie seen at Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED Premiere at Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 13 August 2019 (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures)

At the time Bhabie made the initial abuse allegations against Le Vaughn, she claimed that she just wanted him to get help. "My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him," she said at the time. "It was for him to see what he does is wrong and [to] take accountability and make a real change." He denied the allegations and it appears that the two are back on good terms.

