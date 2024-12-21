Bhad Bhabie Cozies Up To Le Vaughn After Alabama Barker Drama

Bhad Bhabie's fans are fed up.

This week, Bhad Bhabie took to Instagram to announce that she was officially single. She accused Alabama Barker of stealing her man Le Vaughn, with whom she welcomed her first child a few months ago. Barker denied these allegations, insisting that she didn't know about Le Vaughn's relationship with Bhad Bhabie and even accusing him of throwing a bottle at her. "His behavior was not only reckless but also deeply concerning," Barker alleged. "It's troubling to see that despite his actions, [Bhad Bhabie] continues to defend him even after I had told her what he had done."

Bhad Bhabie later hopped online to explain the whole story, revealing that it all started with an alleged physical altercation between her and Le Vaughn. She claims that after an argument allegedly turned physical, she called up Chief Keef. Upon finding out about this, Le Vaughn allegedly "busted [her] lip" and "accidentally slammed [her] hand in the door." Bhad Bhabie ultimately decided to stay at Chief Keef's house for the night and returned home to find Le Vaughn packing up his things.

Bhad Bhabie Confuses Fans With New Video

He then proceeded to stay at a hotel for a couple of weeks, when he allegedly met Barker. Bhad Bhabie claims she didn't find out about this until she and Le Vaughn had gotten back together, but when she confronted them both about it, neither of them told her the truth. For this reason, she said she decided to end her friendship with Barker and break up with Le Vaughn. Recently, however, she shared a clip of herself and Le Vaughn in a car together listening to one of her upcoming tracks.