Bhad Bhabie Insists She’s Ready To Marry Le Vaughn Despite Messy Alabama Barker Drama

Bhad Bhabie is ready to take things to the next level.

Bhad Bhabie has certainly been involved in no shortage of drama in recent months. Late last year, she took to social media to put her child's father Le Vaughn on blast for allegedly cheating on her with Alabama Barker. According to her, she and Le Vaughn ended up splitting for a brief period after she spent a night at Chief Keef's house. Allegedly, this is when Le Vaughn met Barker. When Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn got back together, she heard about this from a friend and decided to confront them about it. Allegedly, however, neither of them told her the truth.

At the time, Bhad Bhabie insisted she was done with both Le Vaughn and Barker. While it remains unclear exactly where she stands with Barker, she appears to be back on good terms with Le Vaughn. In fact, she's even gotten back to flaunting their romance online. Recently, for example, the two of them were joined by their daughter for a livestream.

Bhad Bhabie Tells Le Vaughn She Wanted A Ring For Christmas

During the stream, Bhabie can be heard asking Le Vaughn “Where are my gifts?” and more specifically, her "ring." She continued, claiming that she wanted a ring from Le Vaughn for Christmas, but did not receive one. She added that they'd been together for roughly two years and that she “should’ve had a ring” before she got pregnant with their child. In response, Le Vaughn argued that he wanted “everyone to see the good” in him before tying the knot.