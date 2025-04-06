Andrew & Tristan Tate Are Named In New Federal Probe

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 137 Views
Andrew And Tristan Tate Appear At Bucharest Court Of Appeal
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - OCTOBER 15: Andrew Tate (right) checks his phone next to his brother Tristan Tate in the Court of Appeal on October 15, 2024 in Bucharest, Romania. Social Media Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are appearing in court to appeal a decision to proceed with their trial on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. The Tate brothers were arrested on December 29, 2022, alongside Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)
Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate returned to the U.S. in 2025 after human trafficking accusations occurred in Romania.

Andrew and Tristan Tate, social media provocateurs with a reputation for controversy, now face mounting legal scrutiny in the United States. Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York have launched an investigation into the brothers, deepening their already complicated legal entanglements.

The federal inquiry emerged from a civil defamation lawsuit the Tates filed in Palm Beach County, Florida. Last year, they sued an unnamed woman and three others for $5 million, alleging that their accusations triggered Romanian authorities to file criminal charges against them. But now, attorneys representing the defendants have requested that key case documents remain sealed, citing an active U.S. Department of Justice investigation involving both Andrew and Tristan. In court filings obtained by TMZ, attorney Danielle Pinter urged the court to withhold certain materials until the federal probe concludes.

Andrew Tate Investigation

Meanwhile, Andrew Tate is the subject of two additional investigations on American soil—one in Florida, and another in Beverly Hills. Florida officials, including Governor Ron DeSantis, have publicly denounced the brothers, stating they are unwelcome in the state. More recently, Andrew’s former partner, model Bri Stern, accused him of sexual assault in a police report filed after an alleged incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Stern has also launched a civil lawsuit, claiming a pattern of abuse during their relationship. Her legal team has submitted texts and medical records that reportedly support her claims. Tate, through his attorney, has denied all allegations.

Beyond U.S. borders, the brothers face serious charges in Romania, including human trafficking, rape, and organized crime. Although they were released from house arrest in mid-2023, the case continues. A Romanian court recently ruled that the trial can proceed. Their attorney, Joseph McBride, dismissed the federal investigation as a diversion. In a statement to TMZ, he called it “a pathetic delay tactic” orchestrated by opposing lawyers in the Florida defamation suit. He expressed confidence in their legal position, saying, “Nothing changes. Our march to victory continues.” 

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
