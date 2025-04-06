Andrew & Tristan Tate Are Named In New Federal Probe

Andrew and Tristan Tate, social media provocateurs with a reputation for controversy, now face mounting legal scrutiny in the United States. Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York have launched an investigation into the brothers, deepening their already complicated legal entanglements.

The federal inquiry emerged from a civil defamation lawsuit the Tates filed in Palm Beach County, Florida. Last year, they sued an unnamed woman and three others for $5 million, alleging that their accusations triggered Romanian authorities to file criminal charges against them. But now, attorneys representing the defendants have requested that key case documents remain sealed, citing an active U.S. Department of Justice investigation involving both Andrew and Tristan. In court filings obtained by TMZ, attorney Danielle Pinter urged the court to withhold certain materials until the federal probe concludes.

Andrew Tate Investigation

Meanwhile, Andrew Tate is the subject of two additional investigations on American soil—one in Florida, and another in Beverly Hills. Florida officials, including Governor Ron DeSantis, have publicly denounced the brothers, stating they are unwelcome in the state. More recently, Andrew’s former partner, model Bri Stern, accused him of sexual assault in a police report filed after an alleged incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Stern has also launched a civil lawsuit, claiming a pattern of abuse during their relationship. Her legal team has submitted texts and medical records that reportedly support her claims. Tate, through his attorney, has denied all allegations.