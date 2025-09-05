Andrew Tate's Ex Girlfriend Secures Restraining Order In Los Angeles

Andrew Tate's ex girlfriend, model Bri Stern, accused him of sexual assault and abuse in a March police report, and their conflict continues to develop. According to TMZ, a judge in a Los Angeles courthouse signed a restraining order on Thursday (September 4) barring Tate from contacting Stern or getting within 100 yards of her.

Both their lawyers were reportedly present in the hearing, and relayed that both parties agree to the terms of the three-year order. Stern's Beverly Hills police report accused the media personality of attacking her during intercourse, and a Tony Buzbee-assisted lawsuit for sexual assault followed. Tate is countersuing for defamation.

Furthermore, this follows Andrew Tate's U.K. human trafficking and sexual assault charges, which also hit his brother Tristan. Both men deny the accusations against them, which reportedly resulted in a federal investigation in the United States as well.

The Tate brothers, Andrew in particular, made a name for themselves for their motivational content that controversially dabbled in misogyny and other bigotries. The criminal allegations against them have yet to receive a verdict or full trial.

Andrew Tate Allegations

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 08: Influencer Andrew Tate attends UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

"The restraining order entered against Mr. Tate is for a period of three years which should be sufficient to take us through the conclusion of Ms. Stern's civil case," Bri Stern's attorney Tony Buzbee reportedly stated to TMZ. "Mr. Tate currently resides abroad, but the Order ensures that Ms. Stern remains protected whenever Tate does return to the United States, whether for trial or otherwise. I am chomping at the bit to try this case in front of a jury. This won’t go well for him."