Andrew Tate's Ex Girlfriend Secures Restraining Order In Los Angeles

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MARCH 23: Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan had flown to the United States last month from Romania, where they have been charged with rape, having sex with a minor, human trafficking and money laundering, charges which they deny. Their bail conditions stipulated that they had to return to Romania by March 23. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)
Andrew Tate is being charged with human trafficking and sexual assault charges in the U.K., allegations he denies.

Andrew Tate's ex girlfriend, model Bri Stern, accused him of sexual assault and abuse in a March police report, and their conflict continues to develop. According to TMZ, a judge in a Los Angeles courthouse signed a restraining order on Thursday (September 4) barring Tate from contacting Stern or getting within 100 yards of her.

Both their lawyers were reportedly present in the hearing, and relayed that both parties agree to the terms of the three-year order. Stern's Beverly Hills police report accused the media personality of attacking her during intercourse, and a Tony Buzbee-assisted lawsuit for sexual assault followed. Tate is countersuing for defamation.

Furthermore, this follows Andrew Tate's U.K. human trafficking and sexual assault charges, which also hit his brother Tristan. Both men deny the accusations against them, which reportedly resulted in a federal investigation in the United States as well.

The Tate brothers, Andrew in particular, made a name for themselves for their motivational content that controversially dabbled in misogyny and other bigotries. The criminal allegations against them have yet to receive a verdict or full trial.

Andrew Tate Allegations
UFC 313: Pereira v Ankalaev
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 08: Influencer Andrew Tate attends UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

"The restraining order entered against Mr. Tate is for a period of three years which should be sufficient to take us through the conclusion of Ms. Stern's civil case," Bri Stern's attorney Tony Buzbee reportedly stated to TMZ. "Mr. Tate currently resides abroad, but the Order ensures that Ms. Stern remains protected whenever Tate does return to the United States, whether for trial or otherwise. I am chomping at the bit to try this case in front of a jury. This won’t go well for him."

"Mr. Tate made a strategic decision to stipulate to a temporary civil order without admissions of any kind," Andrew Tate's lawyer Joseph D. McBride reportedly told the outlet. "The Los Angeles District Attorney has already declined to prosecute, confirming there is no criminal case. This was not a loss, but a tactical move that spares everyone an unnecessary fight in a forum that no longer matters. We are confident that when this case reaches a jury, Mr. Tate will be vindicated. As for Tony Buzbee, I’ll borrow from Iron Mike Tyson: Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth."

