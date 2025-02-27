Ron DeSantis Says Andrew Tate Is Not Welcome In Florida As Donald Trump Acts Clueless About Lifted Travel Ban

Earlier today, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan returned to the U.S. The two men had been in Romania, where they're charged with human trafficking. Andrew is also charged with rape. Both of them deny the allegations.
In a statement, Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT confirmed that prosecutors had approved a request to change their travel restrictions. It did not specify who made this request. Earlier this week, however, the Financial Times reported that Donald Trump's administration was allegedly behind it. When asked about their return at a press conference recently, the President said "I know nothing about that."
Ron DeSantis On The Tate Brothers
"We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty and I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood," Andrew told reporters upon landing in Florida. "There’s a lot of opinions about us that go around on the internet. We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever. We have no criminal record anywhere on the planet." Shortly after their arrival, Governor Ron DeSantis made it clear that the men are not welcome in the state.
"We have no involvement in that. I read about it through the media. Clearly the federal government has jurisdiction whether they want to rebuff his entry into the United States, and I have confidence that whether it's Pam Bondi or Kristi Noam that they will be looking at that," he said during a news conference. "I do know our Attorney General, James Uthmeier, is looking at what state hooks and jurisdiction we may have to be able to deal with this. But the reality is, no, Florida is not a place where you're welcome with that type of conduct in the air. And I don't know how it came to this. We were not involved, we were not notified, I found out through the media that this was something that was happening."
