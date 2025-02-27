Ron DeSantis Says Andrew Tate Is Not Welcome In Florida As Donald Trump Acts Clueless About Lifted Travel Ban

Earlier today, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan returned to the U.S. The two men had been in Romania, where they're charged with human trafficking. Andrew is also charged with rape. Both of them deny the allegations.

In a statement, Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT confirmed that prosecutors had approved a request to change their travel restrictions. It did not specify who made this request. Earlier this week, however, the Financial Times reported that Donald Trump's administration was allegedly behind it. When asked about their return at a press conference recently, the President said "I know nothing about that."

Ron DeSantis On The Tate Brothers

"We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty and I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood," Andrew told reporters upon landing in Florida. "There’s a lot of opinions about us that go around on the internet. We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever. We have no criminal record anywhere on the planet." Shortly after their arrival, Governor Ron DeSantis made it clear that the men are not welcome in the state.