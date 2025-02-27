Ron DeSantis Says Andrew Tate Is Not Welcome In Florida As Donald Trump Acts Clueless About Lifted Travel Ban

BY Caroline Fisher 1221 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ron DeDantis Andrew Tate Not Welcome Political News
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate (C) arrives at the Municipal Court of Bucharest, Romania, on June 21, 2023. Influencer Andrew Tate, a self-described misogynist with a large online presence, was indicted in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges, officials said on June 20, 2023. Tate's brother Tristan and two Romanian women were also charged in the case, which has drawn intense international attention. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)
Andrew and Tristan Tate recently flew into Florida from Romania, sparking a response from Governor Ron DeSantis.

Earlier today, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan returned to the U.S. The two men had been in Romania, where they're charged with human trafficking. Andrew is also charged with rape. Both of them deny the allegations.

In a statement, Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT confirmed that prosecutors had approved a request to change their travel restrictions. It did not specify who made this request. Earlier this week, however, the Financial Times reported that Donald Trump's administration was allegedly behind it. When asked about their return at a press conference recently, the President said "I know nothing about that."

Read More: Andrew Tate Won’t Be Going To Trial In His Trafficking Case…But There’s A Catch

Ron DeSantis On The Tate Brothers

"We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty and I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood," Andrew told reporters upon landing in Florida. "There’s a lot of opinions about us that go around on the internet. We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever. We have no criminal record anywhere on the planet." Shortly after their arrival, Governor Ron DeSantis made it clear that the men are not welcome in the state.

"We have no involvement in that. I read about it through the media. Clearly the federal government has jurisdiction whether they want to rebuff his entry into the United States, and I have confidence that whether it's Pam Bondi or Kristi Noam that they will be looking at that," he said during a news conference. "I do know our Attorney General, James Uthmeier, is looking at what state hooks and jurisdiction we may have to be able to deal with this. But the reality is, no, Florida is not a place where you're welcome with that type of conduct in the air. And I don't know how it came to this. We were not involved, we were not notified, I found out through the media that this was something that was happening."

Read More: Andrew Tate Raided Again Over Allegations Involving Minor: A Breakdown Of Accusations & His Response

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
andrew tate Crime Andrew Tate Raided Again Over Allegations Involving Minor: A Breakdown Of Accusations & His Response 1254
ROMANIA-JUSTICE-PROSTITUTION-PRISON Pop Culture Andrew Tate Charged With Rape & Trafficking In Romania 2.0K
Self-Proclaimed Misogynist Andrew Tate Attends His Appeal At Romanian Court Crime Andrew Tate Reportedly Bragged About Raping A Woman In New Leaked Audio 15.4K
crime-ROMANIA-BRITAIN-US-COURT-CRIME-PROSTITUTION-INTERNET Crime Andrew Tate & Brother Tristan Arrested On Sexual Aggression Charges Amid Alleged Plot To Flee Romania 784