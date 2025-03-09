Dana White Prompts Controversy By Greeting Andrew Tate & His Brother Tristan At Power Slap

Dana White has a lot of controversial celebrities and powerful figures in his orbit, whether that's Donald Trump or now Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan. He greeted the duo at the Power Slap 12 event in Las Vegas, and he had a celebratory message for them: "Welcome to the States, boys." For those unaware, the Tates face sex trafficking charges (and a sexual assault charge for Andrew) in Romania, although procedural errors on the prosecution's behalf are keeping it at a pause at press time. A Romanian court approved a request to modify their travel restrictions, which is what allowed them to go to the United States.

Folks already welcomed Andrew Tate to the U.S., such as a controversial interview offer from Kanye West. In any case, they still stand by their presumed innocence. "We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty and I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood," he told reporters, denying the allegations against him. "There’s a lot of opinions about us that go around on the internet. We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever. We have no criminal record anywhere on the planet."

Ron DeSantis Bashes Andrew Tate

For those unaware, Andrew Tate is a popular social media influencer, commentator, and former kickboxer who is one of the stars of the "manosphere" movement. His views on women, financial stability, male culture, and other hot topics resulted in a lot of backlash and controversy for his misogynist and occasionally far-right-adjacent perspective. That's not even taking into account the unconfirmed criminal allegations against the Tate brothers. Despite their return to the U.S., Florida governor Ron DeSantis made it clear that he will not welcome them in the state.