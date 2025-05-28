Andrew & Tristan Tate Charged With Rape In The UK

Andrew and Tristan Tate are both facing charges of rape and numerous other alleged crimes in the United Kingdom. According to the Associated Press, Andrew faces a total of 10 charges related to three women. They include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution for gain. Tristan, on the other hand, faces 11 charges related to one woman that include rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm.

The Tate brothers, who are dual U.S. and British citizens, moved to Romania in 2016, where police arrested them in late 2022. Authorities there charged them with allegations of human trafficking, which they denied.

In a statement provided to The Telegraph, the Crown Prosecution Service said: “These charging decisions followed receipt of a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police. A European Arrest Warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result, the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate." They concluded that domestic criminal matters in Romania must come to a conclusion first.

Who Are Andrew & Tristan Tate?

Andrew and Tristan Tate have developed a massive social media following in recent years. They're known for their controversial behavior and misogynistic views.

In addition to the latest legal trouble, four women in the U.K. are suing Andrew Tate. Their lawsuits come after the Crown Prosecution Service originally decided not to prosecute on their allegations back in 2019. The girls' lawyer, Matt Jury, addressed the new charges in a statement for The Telegraph. He wrote that authorities cannot allow them to escape extradition.