Andrew & Tristan Tate Charged With Rape In The UK

Tate Brothers Return To Romania After US Visit
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MARCH 23: Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania.
Andrew and Tristan Tate were previously arrested in Romania back in 2022 over allegations of human trafficking.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are both facing charges of rape and numerous other alleged crimes in the United Kingdom. According to the Associated Press, Andrew faces a total of 10 charges related to three women. They include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution for gain. Tristan, on the other hand, faces 11 charges related to one woman that include rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm.

The Tate brothers, who are dual U.S. and British citizens, moved to Romania in 2016, where police arrested them in late 2022. Authorities there charged them with allegations of human trafficking, which they denied.

In a statement provided to The Telegraph, the Crown Prosecution Service said: “These charging decisions followed receipt of a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police. A European Arrest Warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result, the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate." They concluded that domestic criminal matters in Romania must come to a conclusion first.

Who Are Andrew & Tristan Tate?

Andrew and Tristan Tate have developed a massive social media following in recent years. They're known for their controversial behavior and misogynistic views.

In addition to the latest legal trouble, four women in the U.K. are suing Andrew Tate. Their lawsuits come after the Crown Prosecution Service originally decided not to prosecute on their allegations back in 2019. The girls' lawyer, Matt Jury, addressed the new charges in a statement for The Telegraph. He wrote that authorities cannot allow them to escape extradition.

He continued: “At the same time, we ask once more that CPS admit its mistake in failing to prosecute Tate when he lived in the UK and finally charge him for the rape and assault of the other three women, our clients, who originally filed criminal complaints against him as long ago as 2014 but were failed by the system. They deserve justice, too.”

