He was once just a controversial social media figure, but these days, Andrew Tate is fighting for his freedom. We’ve continuously reported on the developing case again Tate, his brother, Tristan, and two assistants. The group was recently arrested in Romania on charges of human trafficking, sex trafficking, and rape. It is alleged that the Tate brothers held at least six women hostage and forced them to perform sex acts for pornographic online content.

Andrew Tate is being held for 30 days in jail as investigators dig into the case. “The four suspects … appear to have created an organised crime group,” said prosecutors. “With the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost.”

Reports state that several women, including a 22-year-old American, were branded with tattoos. The permanent ink is alleged to read “Owned By Tate” and was placed in areas that could clearly be seen during their pornographic videos.

There have also been claims that the women weren’t allowed to leave the location where they were housed. An alleged victim, a British woman, reportedly spoke with Vice News about what she endured. She told the outlet that Andrew Tate abused her “at least five times.”

“As soon as he handed me my money, I forgot about him hitting me and everything else,” she reportedly added. “It just got worse over time. He got more verbally abusive, more physical.”

A general view taken on December 30, 2022 shows the main building of the Bucharest Court in Bucharest, Romania, where former professional kickboxer and controversial online personality Andrew Tate was expected to appear for alleged human trafficking, rape and setting up an organised criminal group.

The alleged victim also brought up prior allegations of sexual assault against Tate.

“I have been very frustrated by the British police and court system for a long time,” she said. “They could have stopped him from doing the exact same abuse to these women in Romania .”

