He was recently flexing his car collection to spite Greta Thunberg, but these days, Andrew Tate has bigger worries. The former kickboxer and social media influencer was recently arrested alongside his brother in connection with allegations of human and sex trafficking. Tate rose to fame online with his misogynist and controversial takes, and now, his fanbase continues to defend him as he remains in custody.

According to reports, the Tate brothers stand accused of abusing at least six women and holding them hostage. In an update about the investigation, it has been reported that the authorities have seized 11 luxury vehicles from the Tate brothers, estimated to be worth millions of dollars. This includes the “king of toxic masculinity”‘s $2.9 million Bugatti Chiron.

Andrew tate handcuffed in prison van pic.twitter.com/x20TZzKpmJ — AYOUB M3SEB (@Nisox81) January 3, 2023

Hello @GretaThunberg



I have 33 cars.



My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.



My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.



This is just the start.



Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

It was also alleged that the influencer was detained after revealing his location in a taunting message to Greta Thunberg. However, the authorities stated that the Tates have been under investigation for months. Unbeknownst to them, there have been several minor disclosures that helped point police to their doorstep.

Meanwhile, other vehicles taken by police include a Porsche, Ferrari, an Aston Martin, and a Rolls-Royce.

The Tate brothers are looking at serious charges as they are accused of keeping women under lock and key to film pornographic scenes for Andrew Tate’s “Hustler University.” Police also say the brothers formed a criminal organization to pull off their alleged crimes.

Andrew Tate’s dedicated following has taken to social media to defend him against these allegations. They claim he is the victim of a global conspiracy, but others point out that he was arrested on suspicion of rape back in 2015.

The survivors’ interviews will be included in an upcoming VICE World News documentary about Andrew Tate. Reporters Matt Shea and Jamie Tahsin visited Tate’s compound in Romania in the summer of 2022, and gained access to the Tate brothers’ so-called “secret society,” the War Room — Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) January 4, 2023

Hi @elonmusk, you must grasp that you look dodgy enough unbanning far-right misogynistic thug Andrew Tate, who has been filmed abusing women and littered the web with racist, homophobic and misogynistic crap



So why compound it by letting his cronies peddle delusions? Ban him! https://t.co/46bg2OuoO1 pic.twitter.com/gpTLgf272j — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) January 2, 2023

