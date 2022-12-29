It’s probably very unlikely that you had Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg beefing on your 2022 bingo card. Nonetheless, here we are.

The teenage climate activist recently received an arrogant and boastful public message from the notorious media personality on Twitter.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a ‘Fridays for Future’ movement protest at the Mynttorget square next to the Swedish Parliament Riksdagen in Stockholm, on November 11, 2022 (Photo by PONTUS LUNDAHL/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

It all began when Tate decided to send a shot at Thunberg on Tuesday (December 27). This was seemingly unprovoked. “Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” he writes in the tweet.

After being made aware of the tweet, Thunberg decided to respond soon after. “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com,” she explicitly claps back.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

It’s still unclear at this time as to why Tate decided to take aim at the teenager in the first place. However, she is a well-known environmental activist who regularly challenges world leaders to take action against climate change. With this in mind, the controversial figure’s comment was obviously an attempt to harass her.

Of course, the world was witness to Tate’s Twitter account, along with his other social media accounts, being banned earlier this year. This stemmed from his numerous comments rooted in misogynistic and sexist beliefs.

After the world was witness to Elon Musk officially purchasing Twitter in October, the media personality was subsequently let back onto the platform.

The exchange is certainly generating some entertaining responses on social media. Check out a few of them below.

Andrew Tate reading Greta’s reply in his Bugatti pic.twitter.com/uJ1mtFMnWl — MB (@bowx_) December 28, 2022

andrew tate after fighting with teenagers on twitter pic.twitter.com/FLiQUyqbqT — Anti (@AntiPiker) December 28, 2022

Andrew Tate sitting in his 33 cars after he got bodied by a teenager



pic.twitter.com/vogdUiXFVE — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) December 28, 2022

What are your thoughts on Thunberg’s response? Comment down below. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

