Andrew Tate & His Brother Arrested For Human Trafficking: Report
They have been under investigation since the Spring in connection with the kidnapping of 2 women.
He has gained a massive worldwide following due to his incendiary remarks, but these days, Andrew Tate is squaring off with the law. The media personality rose to fame through social media as he gave misogynist hot takes. He has marked himself as a “success coach” for men but has also been booted from several platforms for perpetuating hate speech.
Still, Tate’s followers are unmoved by his controversies. They pay for his courses, study his lectures, and have hailed him in a similar regard as the late Kevin Samuels. On Thursday (December 29), Tate’s supporters were shocked when it was revealed he was arrested in connection with a human sex trafficking investigation.
According to reports, the British former kickboxer was detained along with his brother, Tristan. A raid was also executed on Tristan’s home by the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism, or DIICOT.
The two men have reportedly been under investigation since the Spring of this year. They face accusations of kidnapping two young women, one reportedly American, in Voluntari, a town located in Muntenia, Romania.
That isn’t all. Additionally, the Tate brothers are also accused of rape and creating a criminal organization.
The authorities also claim that their purpose was to exploit women and girls in an effort to obtain pornographic images and videos of them. It was suggested that these photos and clips would later be sold on OnlyFans or another subscription-type website.
Further, neither of the Tate brothers has issued a statement about their arrests at this time. We will update you as more information about this investigation is shared in the coming days.
