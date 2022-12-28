kidnapping
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama Reveals Kidnapping Scare Was A PrankArcola clarified that she never called the police, and many fans expressed disgust and criticism over joking about such a frightening affair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsFormer NBA G-League Player Chance Comanche Professes To Kidnapping And Murdering Maryana RodgersChance Comanche and his ex-girlfriend Sakari Harnden are now facing murder charges. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsCher Accused Of Hiring Men To Kidnap Her SonCher allegedly had her son kidnapped from a hotel where he was with his wife.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCarlee Russell's Mugshot RevealedCarlee Russell has been charged with two misdemeanors after faking her own kidnapping.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCarlee Russell Could Face Charges, Ex-Boyfriend ReactsPolice are discussing potential charges for Carlee Russell.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCarlee Russell Issues Apology For Lying About Kidnapping & Seeing A ToddlerHer attorney provided a statement to the press on her behalf.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCarlee Russell Allegedly Likes Tweet From Person Claiming They're Not "Mad" At HerAn account appearing to belong to Carlee Russell liked a forgiving Tweet recently.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCarlee Russell Fired From Spa Job, India Royale Shares Her ThoughtsCarlee Russell has reportedly lost her job.By Cole Blake
- MusicSoulja Boy Ordered To Pay $235k In Assault CaseThe "Crank Dat" rapper is probably regretting his behavior right about now.By Noah Grant
- LifeTiwa Savage Nearly Kidnapped, Singer-Songwriter Safe After Nigerian Police Find Four SuspectsThe 43-year-old was targeted by her newly-hired domestic staff, according to reports.By Hayley Hynes
- Life6ix9ine Provoked His Kidnapping, Gang Member ArguesThe man convicted for kidnapping 6ix9ine says that the rapper provoked the attack.By Cole Blake
- CrimeMexico Kidnapping: 2 Americans Dead, 2 Found AliveOfficials confirmed two of the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico last week have died and the other two have returned to the U.S.By Aron A.
- GossipAndrew Tate & His Brother Arrested For Human Trafficking: ReportThey have been under investigation since the Spring in connection with the kidnapping of 2 women.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsLeader Of Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Sentenced To 16 Years In PrisonThe leader of the plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.By Cole Blake