Carlee Russell Issues Apology For Lying About Kidnapping & Seeing A Toddler

Her attorney provided a statement to the press on her behalf.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
The case of Carlee Russell became one of the most bizarre, contentious, and mysterious situations in pop culture these past few months. Moreover, for those unaware, the Alabama woman was reportedly the victim of a kidnapping after she called 911, claiming to have seen a toddler on the side of the highway. Police found her three days after they reported her as missing. However, this only provoked more revelations, gossip, and accusations around the truth of her story. Now, it seems like an official statement from Russell has put a nail in the coffin. Her attorney recently participated in a press conference where he provided an enlightening and scandalous statement.

“My client has given me permission to make the following statement on her behalf,” he remarked. “There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. [She] did not have any help in this incident. This was a single act done by herself.

“My client was not with anyone, or in any hotel with anyone, from the time she was missing,” the lawyer continued. “My client apologizes for her actions to this community, to volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well, as to her friends and family. We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.” With this revelation in mind, people immediately blew up social media with their takes, assessments, and conclusions.

Meanwhile, reports recently suggested that Russell liked a tweet standing up for her, though these did not confirm whether it’s her account. “Carlayy I ain’t mad at you,” the tweet read. “As messed up as it sounds you had to do what you needed to for self preservation. The Bible says ‘you with out sin shall cast the first stone.’ May the Lord be with you and all the families deeply affected by this situation.” For more news and the latest updates on the Carlee Russell situation, come back to HNHH.

