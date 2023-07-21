Carlee Russell Fired From Spa Job, India Royale Shares Her Thoughts

Carlee Russell, who previously claimed to be the victim of a kidnapping in an increasingly scrutinized story, has been fired from her job at Woodhouse Spa in Birmingham. According to the New York Post, Russell’s former co-workers are “pissed” about her suspicious kidnapping account.

“It was really devastating for them thinking a co-worker was abducted,” Owner Stuart Rome said. “The following day, Saturday, it was the busiest day of the week, and they had to plug along and work and in the off times pass out flyers and other things.”

In response to Russell’s affiliation with the spa, Rome says his business has been met with countless negative reviews online. “Basically, we’ve spent the last day battling to get things deleted,” Rome said. “I’ve had to shut down my comment section on Instagram and Facebook page which hurts us because we do a lot of marketing there. We’re just trying to keep the doors open.”

India Royale was among the many celebrity voices to comment on Russell’s situation on social media in recent days. She discussed the idea that police won’t take the abductions of Black women seriously because of Russell’s case. “Exactly,” she replied to one tweet. “A quick google search will show you just how many faked their abductions in the last 10 years. Speaking of, Chloe Stein faked her abduction 2 months ago.”

India Royale Comments On The Carlee Russell Situation

The point of these tweets were not to excuse what she did. The point is that her story shouldn’t stop an actual missing black girl from being found. Or create less of an effort to find other black girls. Or excuse news outlets from giving black missing girls’ stories coverage. — ✿ (@indiaroyaltyy) July 22, 2023

Royale further wrote: “The point of these tweets were not to excuse what she did. The point is that her story shouldn’t stop an actual missing black girl from being found. Or create less of an effort to find other black girls. Or excuse news outlets from giving black missing girls’ stories coverage.” Yung Miami also shared an opinion on the Carlee Russell situation that landed her in hot water on social media.

