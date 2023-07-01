Yung Miami Gets Backlash For Her Take On The Carlee Russell Situation

Yung Miami of the City Girls is one of the more outspoken rappers online, no matter what response she gets to her thoughts. Moreover, she recently gave her take on the Carlee Russell situation, the Alabama woman who went missing for 49 hours after calling 911 to report a lone toddler on the highway. That case is still quite recent and therefore murky, as people come to their conclusions on the drama behind it. Apparently it involved her boyfriend and some drama with his alleged side women, and many doubt the validity of Russell’s story. Add Miami to that list, as she came through on Twitter with a lot of takes.

“Carlee dead a** wrong!” Yung Miami expressed on the social media platform. “Ion get it like it’s already hard for black ppl and shit like this just make it harder smh.” She continued in another tweet, “Y’all say everything bout a man just like y’all said that nurse that ran through the red light did that because her bf which was a LIE! That b***h ain’t do that cause her bf if that’s the cause she should’ve just ran away!” However, a fan pointed out some double standards in this care concerning her partner in rhyme, JT. “Baby the same way JT crashed that car into that house because of UZI shows you that woman react out of emotions everyday about a man,” one user replied. “So let’s not act like it doesn’t happen…”

Yung Miami Speaks On Carlee Russell Situation

Furthermore, this situation got roped up into a feud that JT had with one of Lil Uzi Vert’s alleged side chicks. Regardless of the backlash to Yung Miami’s dismissive comments, the Florida rapper had a lot more to share online. In fact, she even shared her thoughts on others’ assessment of the situation, including Charlamagne Tha God’s. “THANK YOU @cthagod everything is NOT MENTAL ILLNESS!! Some ppl will do anything for attention! I don’t see mental illness at all in this carlee case!”

In addition, she retweeted a picture of Russell with a demeaning caption. “if i send you this just know imma be gone for a few days,” it read. Overall, the City Girl didn’t hold back at all when commenting on the issue, and we’ll see how her take ages with the case. Still, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Yung Miami.

