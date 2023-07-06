Women in rap music have to face many obstacles that their male peers don’t. Recent controversies for artists like Sexyy Red and Ice Spice proved that female rappers have their every move analyzed. In a tweet made yesterday, GloRilla stood up for her female rap contemporaries. “Y’all hate on every hood b*tch dat make it out & its sickkkkk 👎🏼,” the “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” rapper tweeted. She found an ally for her comments in City Girls rapper Yung Miami. Miami quote tweeted GloRilla and responded with “VERY .”

Yung Miami went even further in a follow-up tweet. “Y’all HATE to see black girls living the life they deserve 🫠 make it make sense,” she said about an hour later. While it’s unclear what specifically sparked GloRilla’s original tweets they could be in reference to any number of controversies. Yung Miami could very well be referencing herself. Last month she responded to haters who claimed she can’t even rap. Miami, who has famously only been rapping for a few years, clapped back at the haters claiming she didn’t even need to rap to put them in their place.

Yung Miami Backs GloRilla Tweet

Yung Miami hasn’t had a quiet year musically either. Back in May, City Girls dropped their new single “Act Bad.” The track also featured Diddy and Fabolous and set itself up as an anthem for the “Act Bad Summer.” The pair followed it up with two more singles called “I Need A Thug,” and “Pinata.”

Yung Miami also teased fans with a potential remix of one of the biggest hits of the year from a female rapper. Latto and Cardi B teamed up for “Put It On Da Floor Again” which became a top 20 hit on the Hot 100. Following the song’s release Miami took to Instagram to post her own verse over its instrumental. While it hasn’t been officially released in any capacity fans have been spreading it online for weeks. What do you think of Yung Miami and GloRilla’s perspectives on women making it in rap? Let us know in the comment section below.

