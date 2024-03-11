Breaking Down DJ Akademiks & Yung Miami's Social Media Beef

Celebrities clashing on social media is nothing new, it’s been happening for years. In the music industry particularly, there have been many feuds over the years, and many of them are ongoing. Right now, one of the most interesting social media beefs is the one between Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks. The two have been going at it on and off for a while, and it’s pretty heated right now.

Following the announcement of Diddy’s latest lawsuit, which mentions Yung Miami, Ak and the City Girls rapper had a field day taking shots at each other. When this feud began, most onlookers did not think it would last long. However, DJ Akademiks and Yung Miami have exceeded expectations, and Miami’s latest diss track, “50/50,” is proof there’s no end in sight. Here’s a breakdown of their social media beef.

December 12, 2022: The First Battle Of Words

Before December 2022, there was no bad blood between Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks. Even if there was, nothing either of them had said or done made it seem like they had beef with each other. However, that drastically changed after Diddy shared on X that he had welcomed his seventh child. At the time, Yung Miami was reportedly in a relationship with the entertainment mogul. Following the news of Diddy’s new child, DJ Akademiks was one of the many people on social media who had things to say. However, Ak stirred up trouble when he involved Yung Miami while addressing the topic. “Yung Miami is like Diddy’s side chick,” he said in a YouTube video uploaded to his channel on December 12, 2022.

Soon after, Yung Miami took to X to respond to DJ Akademiks. “I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!” the rapper wrote. In another tweet, Miami called Ak out directly, “Akademiks my name ain’t d*ck so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of N*gga my uncle doing life sentences for B*TCH A** N*GGA!!!!!” The two continued to go back and forth taking shots at each other on X. In one tweet, DJ Akademiks doubled down and called Yung Miami a side chick again. On her part, Yung Miami didn’t back down and responded to Ak at every turn. After an hour-long exchange, the two finally called it in for the day, but it wasn’t too long before they were at each other’s necks again.

December 13 - 15, 2022: A Temporary Halt

Following the heated exchange between Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks, Diddy took to X to clear the air. On December 13, 2022, he tweeted, “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Subsequently, on December 15, 2022, Akademiks shared via Twitch livestream that he received a DM from Diddy and that he would stop targeting Yung Miami. During the livestream, the Internet personality said, “She a queen, I love her. She not no side chick no more.” While Ak didn’t outright apologize to Miami, his decision to stop hammering at her made peace reign shortly.

May 2023: The Beef Starts Up Again

Several months passed without either party speaking on each other’s names. However, in May, Yung Miami fired a shot at DJ Akademiks. Yung Miami’s interview on The Jason Lee Show was uploaded to YouTube on May 3, 2023. During the “Name Drop” segment, Ak was mentioned, and Miami referred to him as “ba**y boy,” an offensive slur. “The problem that I have with him is like, he like to pick on females, like, I don’t think that’s cool,” she continued.

Afterward, via another livestream on May 30, 2023, DJ Akademiks called Yung Miami out. “Yung Miami is, to me, a clown. She’s a one-trick pony. She is not talented to do anything else. The only active talent is to be like, ‘Yo, I’m pimping these dudes out.’ While you come out in interviews and you were crying. You [told] Diddy to DM me. ‘Yo, please, he’s calling me a side chick,’” Akademiks said. After finishing with Miami, Ak then addressed Diddy, explaining why he was taking shots at her. “Diddy, the only reason I’m going back in on her, I heard her say on some show, she tried to call me a very naughty word,” he said. Concluding his rant about Yung Miami, the podcaster said, “Diddy… respect to you but check your girl.” According to XXL Mag, Yung Miami left an indirect response to DJ Akademiks. In a since-deleted comment under The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram post, Yung Miami wrote, “ba**y boy.”

October 2023: DJ Akademiks Calls Yung Miami Out Again

During an October 2023 interview with VLAD TV, Akademiks addressed Miami calling him a gay slur. He accused the rapper of perpetuating homophobia and claimed that people like her are largely responsible for the level of homophobia in society. “I believe a lot of Black women is why the levels of homophobia is what it is,” he said. “Those people who usually have gay friends, right? 'Cause you know, women always have a gay best friend. Let them get mad at a straight dude, they’ll try to belittle you by calling you gay.”

The gay best friend Akademiks was referring to was Saucy Santana, who, following the interview, took shots at him. Soon after Akademiks’ interview, Saucy Santana addressed the situation, posting a video on social media. “Akademiks, you keep talking about what the fuck Caresha said to you, but how she feel about you, is how she feel about you. Me being her best friend, it don't have nothing to fucking do with me. In the hood, and in a lot of urban cultures, when you see boys that are acting feminine, that are being messy, that are being extra and doing f*g sh*t, that's what you address them as. Even as me being a gay man, I don't move like a f*g. And it's a lot of other gay boys that are feminine or whatever, but everybody don't move like f*gs. You move like a f*g,” Saucy Santana said.

November 2023: DJ Akademiks Fires At Yung Miami For Silence On Diddy’s Allegations

While the allegations against Diddy are a hot topic now, they have been piling up since 2023. The record executive was hit with a lawsuit by Cassie on November 16, 2023. Subsequently, on November 20, 2023, DJ Akademiks took to X to share his thoughts on the matter and unsurprisingly included Yung Miami. “Yung Miami loud ass ain’t tweet in 4 days… cmon.. dont make it this obvious lOl,” he wrote.

January 2024: A Diss Track And Another Social Media Exchange

Megan Thee Stallion is not the only femcee who rang in the new year with a diss track. On January 14, 2024, Yung Miami teased a then-unnamed new song that would soon be released. In the preview of the song that was shared, the City Girl rapped, “Akademiks, you a b*tch, why you speaking on women?”

After DJ Akademiks got wind of the post, another social media spat ensued between him and Yung Miami. “When ya n***a that piss in ya face finna respond tho? U been diddy side b*tch til now… u ain’t claiming no more. Where ya sign at?” he wrote. Their spat went on from January 16 into the early hours of January 17, 2024.

February 2024: Yung Miami Releases “50/50”

On February 9, 2024, Yung Miami released 50/50, the track where she disses DJ Akademiks. It is her first solo release since 2021’s “Rap Freaks.” Explicitly, she goes in on Akademiks on the song, spitting venomous bars about the Internet personality. “N**ga d**k small, probably why his balls so pissy/ Meat puller on your knees, how you standin’ on the business?/ Akademiks, you a b**ch, why you speakin’ on women?/ Yeah, leave him alone/ Mr. Pocket P**sy, what you beatin’ on?/ You see this face, I ain’t one of them b**ches you can hang up on,” she raps. Evidently, the feud between Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks won’t come to an end anytime soon.

