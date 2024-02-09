Yung Miami Unleashes Her Wrath On DJ Akademiks With "50/50 Freestyle"

The Yams Era is officially underway. Yung Miami has been hyping this new mindset and outlook on her career since before 2024. The City Girls rapper and entrepreneur has already built a successful foundation for herself, especially with her award-winning podcast Caresha Please. But, this Yams movement might take her success to another level this year and beyond.

It seems JT is following a similar mentality as she looks to expand her solo catalog. She put out her first single since "No Bars" with "Sideways" just last week. Yung Miami is seemingly looking to do the same with her "50/50 Freestyle." This is just her second solo single, following up the 2021 record "Rap Freaks."

Listen To "50/50 Freestyle" By Yung Miami

"50/50" is a braggadocious banger that sees Miami flexing her beauty and money. However, the point that needs to be made is how ruthless she was toward DJ Akademiks. You can see the lyrics below; she is not playing around one bit. She goes after his manhood and exposes how he uses s*x toys instead of messing around with a real woman, ouch. DJ will almost certainly respond at some point, so be sure to stick around with us for the latest on what should be a developing story.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "50/50 Freestyle," by Yung Miami? Did you expect her to diss DJ Akademiks so ruthlessly on this one? Who dropped the better single, her or JT? Should both of the City Girls drop a solo project this year?

Quotable Lyrics:

N**** d**k small, probably why his ball so pissy

Meat puller on your knees, how you standin' on the business?

Akademiks, you a b****, why you speakin' on women? (F*** n****)

Yeah, leave him alone

Mr. Pocket P***y, what you beatin' on?

You see this face, I ain't one of them b*****s you can hang up on

