Yung Miami Slams DJ Akademiks In Upcoming Solo Track

It's not a secret that Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks have had their differences. In the past, the City Girl has fallen victim to the internet personality's harsh criticism on numerous occasions. Ultimately, this has prompted a notably messy feud. He's accused her of lacking talent outside of "pimping men," perpetuating homophobia, and more. He even called her out for failing to speak up amid her flame Diddy's sexual assault allegations.

Now, Yung Miami has decided to fire back in the best way possible, roasting him on a new track. She took to social media recently to share a preview of the upcoming banger, giving listeners a taste of what's to come. "Akademiks, you a b*tch, why you speaking on women?" she spits. The song remains nameless for now, but fans can't wait to hear it in full regardless.

Read More: Yung Miami Puts Ari Fletcher's Twerking Skills On Display During Courtside "Girls Night"

Yung Miami Teases New Music

Yung Miami is embarking on this latest endeavor by herself, momentarily parting ways with her partner in rhyme, JT. She's been teasing a solo project for some time now, and listeners are glad to learn that it's on its way. JT recently previewed an upcoming solo track of her own to follow "No Bars," which supporters are also eager to hear.

DJ Akademiks has yet to respond to the circulating snippet of Yung Miami calling him a "b*tch," however, it's safe to say that he won't be thrilled. After all, the last time he got into it with the Florida native her bestie Saucy Santana got involved, resulting in a heated and emotional back and forth. With that being said, it's only a matter of time before he weighs in on this latest jab. What do you think of Yung Miami dissing DJ Akademiks on her new track? How does it sound so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Yung Miami's New Era Is All About Yams

[Via]