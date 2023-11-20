Saucy Santana Fires Back At DJ Akademiks After Being Clowned For Low Streams On Diss Track: Watch

The latest episode in the beef between Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks turns up the temperature just a little bit higher. Over the past couple of weeks, the rapper and controversial social media figure have been trading shots for a multitude of things. What really got it started was because of DJ's longstanding beef with City Girls rapper, Yung Miami. Saucy has had a close rapport with Miami and he wanted to defend her.

Ever since then, things have gotten more and more intense as the weeks have progressed. Saucy has quite frankly had enough of the music critic. So, the Connecticut native decided to lay down some bars for him to put the 32-year-old in his place. According to the rapper, he dropped the track exclusively on Apple Music. On top of that, there was little to no promotion besides a little bit of a teaser video, so it was a pretty low-key release. Then, Saucy put it on Spotify a little later on November 10. In the nine days it has been out, it only garnered around 8000 streams and DJ had a field day with that.

Saucy Santana Claims The Song Was Not To Look For Clout

However, he apparently walked right into the artist's trap. "We don't care about the streams. This song was for no Billboard," he says. The song was for the streets. [It] is for me and the fans to clown the s*** out your a**." We will leave that up to you to debate, but a fair amount of people seem to be siding with Saucy. One person says, "This has to be the funniest beef in hip-hop history. Because he really got checked and humbled by Saucy 😂 DL boys down 500." Another goes, "m sorry but Santana ate him up when he said he u got t****es skinny jeans abd swole shoes and a 30$ bottle of Henny 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

What are your initial thoughts on the latest development in the beef between Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks? Who do you think will have the last laugh? Whose side are you on? Do you think Akademiks is right that Saucy is looking for clout? Or, does Santana have a point about DJ, that his antics need to come to an end? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

