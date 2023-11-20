DJ Akademiks Clowns Saucy Santana For Diss Track’s Low Streams

And so, the DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana social media beef continues for another week, and it hasn't gotten any nicer. For those unaware, the two are going at each other online for Ak's comments on Yung Miami, and it just devolved into a clowning fest. Its latest installment concerns the Afro-Dominican rapper's diss track against the media personality, which apparently didn't perform particularly well on Spotify. As such, the former Everyday Struggle host took to every corner of the online space to blast Santana for this perceived failure. Even if you think numbers don't matter, this is beef: folks in it don't have the luxury of making excuses.

"So the silver back gorilla wit the beard and the bbl… booked studio time to diss big Ak," DJ Akademiks' recent Instagram post on Sunday (November 19) read. "Only to make $32 off the diss song. Man yalll gotta stop playing wit me… I Ain’t into that diddy s**t.. I’m Jamaican . Stop playing !" In addition, this post also showed what else he said about the exchange on Twitter, plus a clip of him going on the track's Spotify page to show its total streams as of recording that. For those curious, the page shows that "Meet Me in Da Skreets" has 8,290 streams as of writing this article.

"All that clout chasing for 8000 streams on Spotify in 9 days," DJ Akademiks wrote on Twitter. "This why the city girls flopped. Y'all be thinking these ppl hot off comments on ig... nobody stream they s**t. They trash asf. [Jamaican flag emoji]." "To put this in perspective..." he continued in a quote tweet to his previous message. "1,000,000 streams on Spotify = $4000 in Royalty Payouts. 8000 streams means he earned a measly $32 from dissing me. and yall think im worried about a silver back gorilla looking n***a w/ a bbl and a beard and acrylic nails. U can't get hot like this."

Meanwhile, what do you think about this development? Is Ak making a big deal or will Saucy need to do a lot in order to come out on top after this?

