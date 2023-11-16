Lil Yachty Bets Against Akademiks In Saucy Santana Fight

No one could’ve predicted that Saucy Santana would be the only rapper to instill fear in Akademiks. The media personality’s been at war with the “Material Girl” rapper in the last few weeks after Ak’s comments about the City Girls. Naturally, Saucy Santana leaped to the defense of JT and Yung Miami, unleashing a barrage of insults and even threatening to sexually assault Akademiks if they ever came face-to-face. Although Ak did let out a few tears in response, he still seems okay to go toe-to-toe with Saucy Santana.

Most recently, Akademiks appeared on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast where he discussed the feud. However, Yachty, who has praised Saucy Santana in the past, doesn’t think Akademiks has the muscle to take on the Florida-based rapper. “I really think he would really like beat you,” Lil Yachty told Akademiks with a grin on his face. “He’s not a little guy.” Although Akademiks said that he wouldn’t find a gay man, he feels that the outcome would work in his favor if he fought Saucy. “If there was any fear of me and that mothaf*cka, I’d put him down like a sick dog,” Akademiks said.

Read More: DJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana Continue Firing Shots At One Another

Akademiks Explains Crying On Camera

Lil Yachty dived into the topic further, specifically regarding the infamous clip of Akademiks dropping tears. Comparing himself to a prize fighter, Akademiks felt as though people praised Saucy Santana for finally breaking him. “I’ll tell you why the tears happened. I felt like I was in a catch 22. It was like you handle yourself impeccably when you’re talking about anyone who comes against you but this is someone who -- he is in a protected class. And whether people want to admit it or not, being a homosexual man in America -- just being homosexual, period -- you can’t speak on the LGBTQ community like how they oculd speak about you,” Ak continued.

While Akademiks continued to explain that he would face cancellation if he retaliated against Saucy Santana, he added that he “never fought a fight that wasn’t even.” Ultimately, this led Lil Yachty to ask Ak if he ever fought a fight ever, leading to an awkward silence and a caption that read “A Safe Place Translation: Never.” Check out the episode above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Thinks Diddy Tried To Set Him Up For Saucy Santana & Yung Miami Confrontation