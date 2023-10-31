Yung Miami Eggs On Saucy Santana Amid Akademiks Beef

Yung Miami isn’t holding back Saucy Santana after she got into it with DJ Akademiks. Following Santana’s heated response to Ak, Yung Miami chimed in on her Instagram Story. Sharing a photo of Santana’s arm with his finger pointing, Miami wrote, “And when I send you this, it means meet me in the streets p*ssa*ss h0.” The photo was accompanied by a snippet of Drake’s scathing verse on Rick Ross’ “Stay Schemin” alongside French Montana.

This came after Saucy Santana and Akademiks issued shots at one another. After Saucy leaped to Miami’s defense, he and Akademiks got into an epithet-fueled shot at one another. However, Santana took it a step further in his latest video where he threatened to sexually assault Akademiks after beating him up.

Saucy Santana Leaps To Yung Miami’s Defense

It all began when Akademiks went in on the first week sales for City Girls’ new album, RAW, which moved about 10K in its first week. It’s an underwhelming figure, although there was little promotion or announcement before its release. “I talked to almost the head of the RIAA […] they told me this shit went 15x plastic,” Ak said on his stream after the album debuted at #117 on the Billboard 200. “They said, ‘Ak, this is the first triple plastic certification we’ve given out.’ He said the last time they dropped a record, it went double styrofoam, but now we gotta go to plastic.”

At first, Miami slyly quoted Meek Mill on X (formerly Twitter) when she responded to Akademiks’ comments. “IF YOU AIN’T ABOUT THAT MURDER GAME THEN PUSSY N***A SHUT UP PLEASEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!” Miami wrote. However, Santana came in afterward and berated Akademiks for frequently trying to have issues with women. He even brought up Akademiks’ recent spat with GloRilla over the weekend. Finally, Santana invited Akademiks to Yung Miami’s Halloween party to have a face-to-face conversation. Check out Miami’s response to DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana above. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the situation.

