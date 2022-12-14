DJ Akademiks loves to get himself involved in a conflict. As a result, it appears as though an unexpected beef is unraveling before our eyes.

As it usually does, the drama began to ensue when Akademiks took to his Twitch stream. Addressing a tweet from Saucy Santana, the media personality saw a chance to ignite some friction.

Saucy Santana performs onstage during The Pinky Cole Experience “Eat Plants B*tch Tour.” (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Considering the “Material Girl” rapper is always active on Twitter, of course he noticed a tweet from a fan. “I can’t wait for @SaucySantana to DRAG @Akademiks when he sees him. Stop playing about his best friend @YungMiami305,” they wrote.

The post was in response to the recent drama surrounding Diddy and his girlfriend, Yung Miami. After welcoming a baby with Dana Tran, rumors began circulating that the 28-year-old is just a side chick to the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper. However, the Circoc promoter has since cleared the air.

The City Girls rapper and the 2022 XXL Freshman are certainly known to be close friends, so they have each other’s back amidst the drama.

Santana went on to agree with the Twitter user, indicating that Akademiks is never seen outside. “We outside tho!!!” he continued.

That’s the thing… You NEVER see that Nigga!!! We outside tho!!! https://t.co/CRS4sWMTVn — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana) December 13, 2022

While on Twitch, the former Everyday Struggle co-host rudely replied to the 29-year-old’s remarks, reminding him he’s a man.

“I beg for you to try to say I’m not outside ‘cause I will be, and I beg for you to try to step to me,” the media personality taunted despite streaming from his basement.

In a string of tweets following Akademik’s response, Santana is evidently not holding back as he continues to diss the 31-year-old.

“I just landed in LA! You a twitch b*tch! At home in a room full of corn chips! Screaming & spitting in a mic,” he wrote. “I know imma MAN everyday when I wake up… that still ain’t gon make u do shit,” the “Material Girl” rapper continued.

Regardless of what happens, the XXL freshman is not backing down.

I just landed in LA! You a twitch bitch! At home in a room full of corn chips! Screaming & spitting in a mic. Taking yo aggression on woman cuz we know u don’t get no pussy!!! Dick beater. I know imma MAN everyday when I wake up… that still ain’t gon make u do shit. https://t.co/7qIDDAUiVT — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana) December 13, 2022

Nigga mad cuz he wanna be a city girl. Fat ass lil boy sitting in his room w/ low self esteem. Screaming & beating his chest tryna make a girl feel bad. Wanna be Wendy Williams ass Nigga! Leave the Gays some sugar left for our tank! 💅🏿 — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana) December 13, 2022

Bitch ass Nigga even if u was a blogger you dragging it… like you want a Nigga to buy you a wig or get u pregnant or sumn. Loser ass Nigga. Come outside! — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana) December 13, 2022

Clearly, Akademiks is in a fighting mood recently. He additionally said he’ll fight Lil Baby in a recent live stream. This arrives following the Atlanta rapper mentioning him on one of his new tracks, “From Now On” earlier in the year.

“Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me,” he raps in response to the media personality formerly claiming otherwise.

Elsewhere on Baby’s third studio album, It’s Only Me, he consequently sends a threat. “Akademiks n****s think they can’t get touched/ I don’t be on computers much, CED turnt me on to YouTube,” the 28-year-old raps on “Top Priority.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how this unfolds and who will check Akademiks next.

Finally, who do you think would win in a fight between Akademiks and Saucy Santana if they eventually square up? Comment down below and make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

