Days after Diddy announced his newborn baby girl on social media, the mega-producer set the record straight about his relationship status with Yung Miami. Tweeting that the “Act Up” rapper isn’t his side chick, he also opened up about how much she means to him.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” the 53-year-old wrote on Tuesday (Dec. 13). “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Following up with a second tweet, Diddy added, “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

Hours later, Yung Miami seemingly tweeted in response by sharing a meme from Birdman’s infamous interview with The Breakfast Club. Posting without a caption, the City Girls star basically let fans know that she “ain’t gonna say it no mo’.”

Yung Miami was hit with mixed reactions after Diddy shared the news of his new child.

Over the weekend, the “Gotta Move On” musician confirmed the new addition via his Twitter, writing, “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Clearing things up, she tweeted Sunday, “I’M NOBODY SIDE B***H LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b***h!”

It isn’t apparent what kind of relationship Diddy and Yung Miami share, though it seems that they aren’t monogamous and/or exclusive.

