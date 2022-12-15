The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes.

On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances.

Rapper Yung Miami of City Girls perform onstage in the Sahara Tent during Day 1, Week 2 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)ty

It all began when another one of Diddy’s exes, Gina Huynh, shared a video to her Instagram account taking aim at Miami.

The diss comes in the form of the model lip-syncing some lyrics from CEO Trayle‘s 2020 hit “OK Cool.”

While looking at the camera, she mouths the words “you doin’ all this extra sh*t, you stupid b*tch.” The caption reads “City Girls down 1000.”

After catching wind of the instigating post, Miami decided to take to Twitter to reply.

“Gina you been down bad ever since I came into the picture h*e! You been crying for a baby for 10 yrs,” she wrote in part of her response.

Gina you been down bad ever since I came into the picture hoe! You been crying for a baby for 10 yrs hoes you been around as a bitch that eat pussy and dick when he feel like it YOU A EATER!! you the same bitch that was crying on Tasha k cause you wanted a baby poor sushi!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 14, 2022

“You want a baby b*tch[.] I have Career h*e[.] You a CERTIFIED FREAK!!! You haven’t heard from diddy since the awards reminiscing on abortions let that hurt go,” she continued afterwards.

You want a baby bitch I have Career hoe You a CERTIFIED FREAK!!! You haven't heard from diddy since the awards reminiscing on abortions let that hurt go Chun-Li — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 14, 2022

This drama arrives following the Bad Boy founder letting the world know of the newest addition to his family in a surprise announcement on Saturday (December 10.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he wrote in the viral tweet.

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

The shocking reveal subsequently caused some confusion among fans because his then-girlfriend wasn’t known to be pregnant. Many social media users began running with the rumor that the City Girls rapper isn’t his main girl.

The hip-hop mogul later took to Twitter to clear the air, insisting this isn’t true.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop,” he wrote.

@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

However, Miami has since let her new relationship status be known, commenting on an Instagram post from The Shade Room that she’s now single.

She certainly had some liquid courage last night, continuing to fire more shots at Huynh after relating to a fan’s tweet defending her.

Me too bitch https://t.co/8QcKQFixei — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 14, 2022

“Fr I’m on one I’m with whatever whenever at any giving time!!!!” she eventually continued.

Fr I'm on one I'm with whatever whenever at any giving time!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 14, 2022

Diddy surely has lots on his plate with the unfolding drama among his exes, along with the birth of his seventh child.

What do you think about Yung Miami’s Twitter tirade? Comment down below. Finally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

